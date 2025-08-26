Shah Rukh Khan demands apology from Farah Khan and famed cook Dilip, here's how it involves The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan’s friendship is not hidden from anyone. These two share a warm bond, and their cute banter, be it face-to-face or on social media, often grabs eyeballs. Well, these days, the King star is busy promoting his son Aaryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood. Amidst this, he shared a hilarious reel of his Main Hoon Na director ft her cook Dilip and demanded an apology from her. Keep scrolling further to know why.

Farah Khan’s cook Dilip dances to Badli Si Hawa from Ba***ds of Bollywood

Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a funny reel. In the clip, we can see Farah Khan sitting with her phone while Badli Si Hawa from Ba***ds of Bollywood plays in the background. One of her house help comes and tells her that her cook Dilip, has gone crazy. The filmmaker heads to her kitchen to see Dilip dancing to the song from Aaryan Khan’s directorial debut.

Khan then comes and apologises to Shah Rukh Khan and Aaryan Khan as she feels Dilip is ruining the song with his dance. She then subtly promotes the song Badli Si Hawa Hai. Sharing this, she captioned the video, “My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @aryan for dilip’s enthusiasm!! Par gaana hai hi itna accha he couldn’t help himself.”

Later, SRK shared this reel on his Instagram stories and wrote, “U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven’t given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u.”

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Backed by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not only directed by Aryan Khan, but he has also written the show. Additionally, the creative team also have Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan as co-creators. The show features Sahher, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.

As per the official announcement, the preview will be out on August 20, 2025.

