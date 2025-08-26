Flat no 702: Shah Rukh Khan’s first house in Mumbai goes under redevelopment, to get 2,800 sq ft sea-facing apartment

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and their kids moved to the renowned neighborhood of Villa Vienna in Bandra and renamed it Mannat, the superstar was situated in a comparatively humble house in Carter Road. The home was a simple flat back in 1991 when the star first purchased it following his marriage to his lady love, and it is now being redeveloped. Situated in the Shree Amrit Society, the apartment will be upgraded to become a 4 BHK sea-facing space where the star is said to have lived for 10 years before moving to Mannat in 2001.

SRK’s old home is a stark contrast to his Mannat

The property is said to boast a whopping 2,800 sq ft area, and with it holding so much value for the actor, it is being eyed as a big hotspot for lucrative properties. According to the plans for the redevelopment, he will receive it by 2027, which is 155% bigger than the original home’s area, an impressive upgrade indeed. As reported by News18, the per sq ft valuation of the apartment is somewhere near a whopping Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Carter Road property stands nowhere close to the 27,000 sq ft mansion that the actor has built a short distance away. With ongoing rework on the look of the home planned till 2026, it has been in place for over 110 years now. During the ongoing construction work, which is also said to be involving an additional 2 floors to the six storey house, Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan have moved to two duplex apartments at Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Bandra for a couple of years until their luxurious abode is ready to live in again.

Meanwhile, King Khan was recently spotted hosting an event for his son, Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, looking sleek even with a arm sling.

