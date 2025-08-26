Coolie Day 13 India Gross Box Office: Rajinikanth starrer continues proceeding towards Rs 300 crore mark

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and starring Rajinikanth, continued steadily heading towards the Rs 300 crore India gross club. The film's expectations before release were to be part of the Rs 500 crore gross India club, becoming the actor's second after 2.0. After the release, the expectations were scaled down to Rs 350-400 crore. But there came a point in the film's run, where even Rs 300 crore seemed to be to difficult to do. The film pulled things back over the second weekend and it will enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club, as early as tomorrow.

Coolie Is Set To Enter The Rs 300 Crore India Gross Club On Its 2nd Wednesday

Coolie has added an estimated Rs 3.25 crore gross to its tally and it now stands at collections of around Rs 297.75 crore. A lifetime India gross of Rs 315 - 325 crore is what the movie is now expected to do. It is definitely lower than what everyone expected, but it is still a pretty good number. The worldwide collections after Tuesday will be at Rs 468 crore or so. Based on the holds of the movie in the festive season, it will be clear whether it will be able to be part of the Rs 500 crore worldwide club or not. If it does become a part of the Rs 500 crore club, it will become the 4th highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time. Interestingly, there are two Rajinikanth movies in the top 3 already. As things stand, Coolie sits on the 5th spot, just behind Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1.

The Day Wise India Gross Collections Of Coolie Are As Under

Particulars India Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 261.75 crore Friday Rs 6 crore Saturday Rs 11.25 crore Sunday Rs 12 crore Monday Rs 3.50 crore Tuesday Rs 3.25 crore (est) Total Rs 297.75 crore

Word Of Mouth Didn't Allow Coolie To Emerge The Highest Grossing Kollywood Movie

Coolie will be seen as an opportunity lost. It could have easily become the highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time. But as they say, word of mouth can make or break a movie. In case of Coolie, the word of mouth has not led to the movie becoming a flop. But it has surely curbed it from becoming the highest grossing Kollywood movie of all time, despite the record breaking start.

Coolie In Theatres

