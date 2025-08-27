Box Office: Marvel's The Fantastic Four on the verge of hitting USD 500 million worldwide

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, is all set to hit a milestone soon. The Matt Shakman-directed movie is very close to entering the USD 500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The Fantastic Four grosses USD 6.2 million overseas in 5th weekend

The latest reboot of Marvel's first family grossed around USD 6.2 million in the international markets in its 5th weekend. It performed better than Thunderbolts (USD 2.8 million), Superman (USD 6 million) and Captain America: Brave New World (USD 6 million). The Fantastic Four took its cume to USD 233.2 million in international territories.

Its domestic cume till the 5th weekend stood at USD 257.4 million. On the global front, the movie made a total of USD 490.5 million by the end of its 5th weekend. The Superhero movie is only USD 10 million away from hitting the milestone of USD 500 million mark.

As the movie is witnessing an encouraging trend in the foreign markets, it is now projected to be finishing its entire theatrical run around USD 515 million to USD 520 million globally.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s, the retro-futuristic alternate universe has already surpassed the final collections of Venom: The Last Dance, Rise Of The Planet of Apes, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, and others. It is just USD 3 million away from beating Clash Of The Titans at the global box office.

The Fantastic Four in cinemas

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

