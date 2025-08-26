How many times has Aparna Sen been married? A look at the actress's relationships amid link to Kamal Haasan

Aparna Sen’s life off-camera has been as nuanced and layered as her award-winning films. Married to Sanjay Sen, Mukul Sharma, and Kalyan Ray, her personal relationships have intertwined with her art, inspiring not just family tales but also cultural reverberations beyond Bengal. One such unexpected ripple involves Tamil cinema legend Kamal Haasan, whose admiration for her extended beyond professional respect.

Advertisement

Sanjay (Sanjoy) Sen

Aparna Sen’s first marriage was to Sanjay (often listed as Sanjoy) Sen when she was very young. That early union did not last, and Sen moved on both personally and professionally in the years that followed. According to FilmiBeat, the marriage ended long before she established herself as a director, and the period that followed set the stage for her next relationship and the children she would raise.

Mukul Sharma

Sen’s second marriage was to Mukul Sharma, the well-known science writer and journalist. The couple became parents to two daughters, Kamalini and Konkona Sen Sharma, the latter grew up to be an acclaimed actor and filmmaker in her own right.

Aparna and Mukul’s marriage ended in divorce in the mid-1980s; their professional and personal paths, however, remained intertwined through their contributions to literature, journalism and cinema. Mukul Sharma’s passing in 2019 brought renewed reflection on that era and the creative circles both had inhabited.

Advertisement

Kalyan Ray

In the early 1990s, Aparna Sen found lasting companionship with Kalyan Ray, an author and English professor. The two married in 1993 and have maintained a partnership that balances Ray’s academic life abroad with Sen’s filmmaking and acting career in India. Ray has occasionally appeared alongside her in professional settings, and their marriage is frequently described in profiles of Sen as her current and enduring partnership.

A lesser-known but fascinating episode in Aparna Sen’s personal influence involves none other than Kamal Haasan, a titan of Indian cinema. In a recent conversation with actor Sathyaraj, his daughter Shruti Haasan revealed that her father’s decision to learn Bengali was driven not by professional necessity, but by admiration, and perhaps affection, for Aparna Sen.

ALSO READ: Kajol confirms daughter Nysa will not join Bollywood: ‘You will be subjected to scrutiny’