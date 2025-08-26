War 2 (Hindi) Box Office 2nd Tuesday: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy actioner records nominal jump, hits Rs 170 crore

Hrithik Roshan's latest outing, War 2, turned out to be a big failure at the box office. Co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, the spy action drama recorded a nominal jump on the second Tuesday, courtesy of discounted ticket prices.

War 2 nets Rs 2.10 crore on 2nd Tuesday, nears theatrical end

Backed by Yash Raj Films, War 2 closed its extended opening week at Rs 148.75 crore net. The movie further collected Rs 3.50 crore on its second Friday, followed by Rs 6.75 crore on the second Saturday, and Rs 7 crore on the second Sunday. The Hrithik-NTR movie recorded another big drop on the second Monday and minted Rs 1.75 crore.

Advertisement

As per estimates, the spy action drama saw a nominal jump of 20 percent over the previous day. The movie collected Rs 2.10 crore net on the second Monday, taking the cume to Rs 169.85 crore net in Hindi.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collection of War 2 Are As follows:

Day Net Hindi Collections Extended Week One Rs 148.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 6.75 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 7.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 2.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 169.85 crore net

The Ayan Mukerji directorial is likely to end its theatrical run soon in the range of Rs 180 crore to Rs 185 crore net in Hindi. It will be the lowest earner among all the other spy-verse movies. The movie crashed due to poor word-of-mouth from the audience and an average marketing strategy.

War 2 in cinemas now

War 2 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Highest Grossing Jr NTR Movies Worldwide: War 2 settles for 3rd position; RRR reigns supreme