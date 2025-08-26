Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Engagement After 2 Years of Dating: 'English Teacher and Gym Teacher Are Getting Married'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after a romantic garden proposal, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The announcement included close-up photos of Swift’s diamond ring and a playful caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The Instagram series included shots of Travis Kelce down on one knee and a close-up of Taylor Swift’s new diamond ring. Fans instantly flooded social media with congratulatory messages after the post went live.

Advertisement

Here’s how the proposal looked

Photos showed a romantic garden setting with flowers and trees framing the moment. One close-up highlighted a vintage-style diamond and a standout, old-mine cut ring.

Both Travis and Taylor have been public about their relationship since 2023. Their romance began after Kelce mentioned Swift on his New Heights podcast, and the pair started spending time together privately. They made several public appearances over the last two years, from NFL games to concert moments and onstage cameos.

Swift has previously spoken about what “public” means for their relationship. In a December 2023 interview with TIME, she said, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care…And we’re just proud of each other.”

According to media reports earlier this year, engagement rumors circulated widely. A source told The Daily Mail in May that “Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say yes, and they can't wait for them to get engaged.” The source added that nothing seemed imminent at the time, but expected the couple to move forward when the moment felt right.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lamine Yamal Goes Instagram Official With Argentinian Rapper Nicki Nicole After Birthday Party Scandal and OnlyFans Rumors