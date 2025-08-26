Who is Huda Mustafa from Love Island USA Season 7 Dating? All About Her Rumored Relationships, From Chris Seeley to Louis Russell

Huda Mustafa, one of the most talked-about contestants from Love Island USA Season 7, hinted at a new romance but said she can’t discuss details. At the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked if she was dating anyone. Huda replied, “I’m not allowed to speak. It’s Netflix. I’m not allowed to talk about it.” She also cited “legal reasons” for staying silent.

Is Huda Mustafa dating anyone after the finale?

After the season ended, Huda was seen getting close to Too Hot to Handle alum Louis Russell, who also appeared on Netflix’s Perfect Match. Producers or platform contracts may limit what contestants can confirm publicly, which explains Huda’s comment about not being able to speak.

The headline drama of Season 7: Huda and Chris Seeley broke up during the finale. The pair met for a candle-lit dinner to decide their future. Huda raised concerns about long distances and different needs.

She told Chris, “Moving forward in the outside world, there’s no more time in here to figure this out. We’re not exclusive, we’re still getting to know each other, and a lot of the things that we do need are the physical aspects. I’m not sure how we would work on that with long distance.” Chris rejected the idea of staying friends. “Right off the bat, I’m gonna be honest with you, no,” he said. He added that he needed to separate himself emotionally.

Here’s what we know so far about Huda's relationships

On the island, Huda briefly grew close to Jeremiah, but that connection fizzled before he was voted off. The Huda-Jeremiah dynamic helped fuel online chatter about how fast relationships moved in the Villa.

Off-screen, Huda’s past includes a relationship with Noah Sheline, the father of her child. According to NewsBreak, Noah, who serves in the U.S. Army, publicly defended Huda after fans criticized her on social media. In a TikTok Story he wrote, “She’s maybe not doing a great job idk I don’t watch the show but I don’t like that I’m seeing so much negative s*** on my page or even clips of it about her.”

He warned that online attacks can harm mental health and their child. He added, “For people who have been respectful and nice and defending her as a mother, thank you! She tries just as much as any other young parent in this world.”

At the moment, Huda’s exact relationship status remains unclear. She has been linked to Louis Russell but says she cannot comment publicly. As post-show updates emerge, fans should expect confirmed details to come from the stars or official channels rather than speculation.

