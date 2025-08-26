Alia Bhatt REACTS after video of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 250 crore bungalow goes viral: ‘A serious security issue’

Just a couple of days back, a fan page shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s plush new abode, which has been under construction for a few years now. The almost-ready bungalow has everyone’s attention. But the new video, which has been going viral, also gives a sneak peek into the interiors of their new bungalow, and this did not go well with the actress. She took to her social media to slam the video and requested people not to forward the video further.

Alia Bhatt requests not to share videos of their new home

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared a long note, making it clear that she is not happy with the videos of her new abode going viral. “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online.”

She further wrote that a video of their home is being circulated on social media by several publications without their knowledge or consent, and termed it an invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. She said that filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not considered content and is a violation, and also should never be normalised.

Bhatt also said, “Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request: if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in YRF’s Alpha, which is a full-action film. This will be the first time she will be seen in a high-octane action avatar. She will share the screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Apart from this, she also has Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she will be seen opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

