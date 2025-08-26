Is Ravi Mohan joining Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU with Raghava Lawrence’s Benz? Here’s what we know

Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, is set to become the next installment in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU. Now, it seems that Ravi Mohan has joined the cast, making it a dual-hero venture.

Did Ravi Mohan join Benz?

According to the ongoing social media buzz, Ravi Mohan has joined the cast of Benz. The actor will be playing a role with equal weightage to that of Raghava Lawrence’s character.

Apparently, Lokesh Kanagaraj himself narrated the screenplay to the actor and designed the role with several mass moments. This new addition to the cinematic universe is expected to unravel various surprises.

Moreover, it has also been reported that Lokesh Kanagaraj plans to include Ravi Mohan’s character in upcoming ventures within the cinematic universe, such as Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2.

More details about Benz

Benz is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller that features Raghava Lawrence in the titular character, with director Bakkiyaraj Kannan helming the project. As the 4th installment in the LCU, the film was co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is co-producing the venture under his own production house.

With Ravi Mohan joining the cast, it was previously revealed that the movie will feature Nivin Pauly as the main antagonist. The Premam actor will appear in dual roles, one of which is named Walter, a menacing figure out to capture the vigilante known as Benz.

Additionally, Vaathi fame Samyuktha plays the female co-lead while the newest musical sensation, Sai Abhyyankar, is composing the soundtrack and background scores.

Lokesh Kanagaraj previously directed three films in the cinematic universe, which include the Karthi-starrer Kaithi, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Interestingly, the Raghava Lawrence-Ravi Mohan starrer marks the first time Lokesh steps away from directing a film in the universe he created.

Ravi Mohan's work front

Ravi Mohan is currently working on the movie Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan. The period political drama is being directed by Sudha Kongara, with the Ponniyin Selvan actor playing the main antagonist. Featuring Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali as co-leads, the movie is expected to release in 2026.

Looking ahead, Ravi recently launched his own production company, Ravi Mohan Studios. As a producer, the actor will soon be making his directorial debut with the Yogi Babu starrer An Ordinary Man.

