Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Hombale's animated film sees 20 percent growth on 5th Tuesday, nears Rs 160 crore mark

Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, recorded a 20 percent jump on its 5th Tuesday, thanks to discounted ticket fares. The animated movie, helmed by Ashwin Kumar, netted around Rs 90 lakh on the 31st day. The movie now stands at Rs 157.95 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha misses the Rs 200 crore mark, set to settle much under

Mahavatar Narsimha is set to settle much under the Rs 200 crore net mark in Hindi. It is expected to gain traction for a couple of weeks before ending its theatrical run around Rs 175 crore net. It is a phenomenal figure for such a low-budget animated movie. The movie will wrap its theatrical run by surpassing Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, and Housefull 5 in Hindi, becoming the fourth highest-grosser.

The Ashwin Kumar directorial turned out to be a big blockbuster at the box office. Moreover, it is among the most profitable movies of this year due to its controlled production cost. The super success of Mahavatar Narsimha will now help the visionary Mahavatar universe, which is already in development.

The animated movie faced several big releases during its theatrical run- Son of Sardaar 2, Dhadak 2, War 2, and Coolie. Still, it emerged as a big success, courtesy of its superlative word-of-mouth and buzz among the audience.

Day-Wise Hindi Net India Collections Of Mahavatar Narsimha Are As Under:

Weeks/Days India Net Collections (Hindi) Week 1 Rs 29 crore Week 2 Rs 50 crore Week 3 Rs 48.50 crore Week 4 Rs 21.95 crore 5th Friday Rs 1.10 crore 5th Saturday Rs 2.75 crore 5th Sunday Rs 3.00 crore 5th Monday Rs 0.75 crore 5th Tuesday Rs 0.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 157.95 crore net in 32 days

Mahavatar Narsimha in cinemas

Mahavatar Narsimha is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

