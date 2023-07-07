What is BTS' RM's MBTI type? Persona singer updates fans with his latest test results

BTS' leader RM shared the results of his latest MBTI test. RM has shared his personality type every time he took a test in the past couple of years and his MBTI type changes slightly every time. This time the WILDFLOWER singer posted a story on his Instagram with a grinning face with a sweat emoji revealing his MBTI to be Activist ENFP-T.

RM's MBTI personality type: ENFP-T

MBTI also known as Myers–Briggs Type Indicator segregates people into 16 personality types. It gives the participant a set of questions to answer and on the basis of the given responses, it shows you the personality type you fit in. Recently, BTS member RM also took the test and revealed his MBTI which is ENFP-T. He revealed that he is Extraverted – 72%, Intuitive – 92%, Feeling – 72%, Prospecting – 83%, and Turbulent– 86% making him an activist.

ENFPs are the type to have big dreams and ideas their actions reveal their goodwill towards people around them, However, RM believes a person decides his own destiny so to believe an MBTI type is skeptical. They radiate vibrant energy which can take them towards many different paths. RM is one of the best leaders in the K-pop industries which reflects in his personality type as ENFPs possess a high level of motivation to get things done.

RM's changing personality over the years

The BTS leader was an introverted person before 2019 as his personality type was INFP. However, his personality changed in 2019 when it was revealed to be ENFP-T on the fancafe. BTS held a debate session to discuss different situations and how personality types would react to them on special YouTube episode called MBTI lab. RM's MBTI changed to ENTP in 2022 which is known as a debater, which is quite different from ENFP. He shared on his Instagram story saying that a person in their daily life works by switching alternately between reality and perfection, impromptu and planned, logic and emotions, so it would be difficult to say, "I am always like this". BTS' RM's latest MBTI type has again turned out to be ENFP-T, an activist.

