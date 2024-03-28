Shows like Vincenzo are rare to come across, as it has one of the most unique storylines in the K-drama world. Starring Song Joong Ki in the lead role, the plot of the series follows a lawyer with a dark past who returns to his home country, South Korea. Linked with the Italian mafia, he escapes to the country for a fresh start. However, when a conglomerate poses a threat to the sanctity of society, he steps up to give them a taste of their own medicine.

Apart from Song Joong Ki, the ensemble cast includes Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon. The K-drama is directed by Kim Hee Won and written by Park Jae Bum. We have curated a list of series with similar plotlines that deal with law and justice. Without further ado, let’s check out the list of shows that are similar to Vincenzo.

10 best Korean Dramas like Vincenzo

1. Lawless Lawyer

Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young

Director: Kim Jin Min

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Genre: Legal, Action, Romance

Release Year: 2018

In Lawless Lawyer, Lee Joon Gi portrays a former gangster turned attorney who seeks justice outside the courtroom. With a combination of martial arts and legal drama, this series is full of intense action scenes and legal battles that will immerse the viewers entirely.

Advertisement

2. Hyena

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Ju Ji Hoon

Director: Jang Tae Yoo

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Legal, Drama

Release Year: 2020

Hyena centers around the rivalry between two cunning lawyers who prioritize money over justice. Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon deliver stellar performances, creating a captivating narrative of ambition, power struggles, and moral dilemmas.

3. The Fiery Priest

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Ha Nee

Director: Lee Myung Woo

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Comedy, Action, Crime

Release Year: 2019

The Fiery Priest is a hilarious yet action-packed drama that follows an unconventional Catholic priest, a righteous detective, and a ruthless prosecutor as they team up to fight corruption and crime in their neighborhood.

4. Taxi Driver

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung

Director: Park Joon-woo

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2021

In Taxi Driver, a mysterious vigilante organization led by a former special forces officer seeks vengeance for victims who were failed by the justice system. This gritty and suspenseful drama explores themes of justice, revenge, and redemption.

5. The Devil Judge

Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jin Young

Director: Choi Jung-kyu

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Legal, Thriller

Release Year: 2021

The Devil Judge takes place in a dystopian society where trials are broadcast live on television and a judge with a hidden agenda manipulates the courtroom for his own form of justice. This drama keeps viewers hooked until the very end With its intriguing premise and suspenseful plot twists.

6. Good Manager

Cast: Namgoong Min, Nam Sang Mi, Junho

Director: Lee Jae-hoon

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2017

Good Manager follows the journey of an unorthodox accountant who joins a corrupt company to uncover financial fraud. The sho does not just have suspenseful plot twists but also comedic scenes, which offer a refreshing take on corporate culture and office politics.

Advertisement

7. Vagabond

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, Shin Sung Rok

Director: Yoo In Sik, Park Gi Hyeong

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance

Release Year: 2019

Vagabond is the story of a stuntman who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy after a plane crash kills his nephew. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and plot twists, this drama keeps viewers on the edge throughout its runtime.

8. Itaewon Class

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung

Director: Kim Sung Yoon

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Drama, Revenge

Release Year: 2020

Itaewon Class tells the story of an ex-convict who opens a small restaurant in Itaewon and seeks revenge against a powerful conglomerate. The plot is extremely relatable to the audience as it showcases the evident power struggle and class divide that exist in society.

9. Law School

Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young

Director: Kim Seok Yoon

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Genre: Legal, Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2021

Law School is about a group of students and professors at a prestigious law school as they unravel the truth behind a murder case. The highlight of the series is its complex characters and intriguing plot that stays with the viewers long after it has ended.

Advertisement

10. Beyond Evil

Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Yeo Jin goo, Choi Dae hoon

Director: Shim Na Yeon

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Crime

Release Year: 2021

Beyond Evil narrates the plot of two detectives who form an unlikely partnership to solve cold cases in their small town. However, as time goes by they hide secrets of their own that prove to have severe consequences.