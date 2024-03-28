10 shows like Vincenzo: Lawless Layer, The Devil Judge and more
From Lawless Lawyer to The Devil Judge, let’s explore shows like Vincenzo that offer a similar gritty storyline along with a dash of entertainment.
Shows like Vincenzo are rare to come across, as it has one of the most unique storylines in the K-drama world. Starring Song Joong Ki in the lead role, the plot of the series follows a lawyer with a dark past who returns to his home country, South Korea. Linked with the Italian mafia, he escapes to the country for a fresh start. However, when a conglomerate poses a threat to the sanctity of society, he steps up to give them a taste of their own medicine.
Apart from Song Joong Ki, the ensemble cast includes Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Taec Yeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon. The K-drama is directed by Kim Hee Won and written by Park Jae Bum. We have curated a list of series with similar plotlines that deal with law and justice. Without further ado, let’s check out the list of shows that are similar to Vincenzo.
10 best Korean Dramas like Vincenzo
1. Lawless Lawyer
Cast: Lee Joon Gi, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Hye Young
Director: Kim Jin Min
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Genre: Legal, Action, Romance
Release Year: 2018
In Lawless Lawyer, Lee Joon Gi portrays a former gangster turned attorney who seeks justice outside the courtroom. With a combination of martial arts and legal drama, this series is full of intense action scenes and legal battles that will immerse the viewers entirely.
2. Hyena
Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Ju Ji Hoon
Director: Jang Tae Yoo
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Legal, Drama
Release Year: 2020
Hyena centers around the rivalry between two cunning lawyers who prioritize money over justice. Kim Hye Soo and Ju Ji Hoon deliver stellar performances, creating a captivating narrative of ambition, power struggles, and moral dilemmas.
3. The Fiery Priest
Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Ha Nee
Director: Lee Myung Woo
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Comedy, Action, Crime
Release Year: 2019
The Fiery Priest is a hilarious yet action-packed drama that follows an unconventional Catholic priest, a righteous detective, and a ruthless prosecutor as they team up to fight corruption and crime in their neighborhood.
4. Taxi Driver
Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Esom, Kim Eui Sung
Director: Park Joon-woo
IMDB Rating: 8/10
Genre: Action, Thriller, Crime
Release Year: 2021
In Taxi Driver, a mysterious vigilante organization led by a former special forces officer seeks vengeance for victims who were failed by the justice system. This gritty and suspenseful drama explores themes of justice, revenge, and redemption.
5. The Devil Judge
Cast: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jin Young
Director: Choi Jung-kyu
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Legal, Thriller
Release Year: 2021
The Devil Judge takes place in a dystopian society where trials are broadcast live on television and a judge with a hidden agenda manipulates the courtroom for his own form of justice. This drama keeps viewers hooked until the very end With its intriguing premise and suspenseful plot twists.
6. Good Manager
Cast: Namgoong Min, Nam Sang Mi, Junho
Director: Lee Jae-hoon
IMDB Rating: 8.3/10
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Release Year: 2017
Good Manager follows the journey of an unorthodox accountant who joins a corrupt company to uncover financial fraud. The sho does not just have suspenseful plot twists but also comedic scenes, which offer a refreshing take on corporate culture and office politics.
7. Vagabond
Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, Shin Sung Rok
Director: Yoo In Sik, Park Gi Hyeong
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Genre: Action, Thriller, Romance
Release Year: 2019
Vagabond is the story of a stuntman who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy after a plane crash kills his nephew. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and plot twists, this drama keeps viewers on the edge throughout its runtime.
8. Itaewon Class
Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung
Director: Kim Sung Yoon
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
Genre: Drama, Revenge
Release Year: 2020
Itaewon Class tells the story of an ex-convict who opens a small restaurant in Itaewon and seeks revenge against a powerful conglomerate. The plot is extremely relatable to the audience as it showcases the evident power struggle and class divide that exist in society.
9. Law School
Cast: Kim Myung Min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye Young
Director: Kim Seok Yoon
IMDB Rating: 8/10
Genre: Legal, Mystery, Thriller
Release Year: 2021
Law School is about a group of students and professors at a prestigious law school as they unravel the truth behind a murder case. The highlight of the series is its complex characters and intriguing plot that stays with the viewers long after it has ended.
10. Beyond Evil
Cast: Shin Ha Kyun, Yeo Jin goo, Choi Dae hoon
Director: Shim Na Yeon
IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Crime
Release Year: 2021
Beyond Evil narrates the plot of two detectives who form an unlikely partnership to solve cold cases in their small town. However, as time goes by they hide secrets of their own that prove to have severe consequences.