Your favourite lockdown activities will reveal your true BLACKPINK personality; Take Quiz

It is sadly lockdown season again, and time to give your favourite home pastimes another shot! While you revisit the isolated games that the COVID pandemic has encouraged us to take up, we’re making it a bit more fun! Based on your preferred lockdown pastimes, we’ll be determining your true BLACKPINK personality based on your choices. All are winners in the game because even if you didn't match your favourite band alum, you will still be a close match to Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé or Lisa. Scroll down and take the quiz to find out!

