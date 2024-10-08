3 Durga puja saree ideas to steal from 90s queen Rani Mukerji: Bengali drape to luxurious Kanjivaram celebrating tradition and grace

Durga Puja is a wonderful time for celebration, devotion, and showing off fabulous outfits. When it comes to looking up to someone for style inspiration, Rani Mukherji is the one to watch. She always manages to steal the show during any festive season, especially during Durga Puja, with her graceful elegance and her ability to carry herself in ethnic wear. Let's take a look at three of Rani Mukerji's saree styles that are sure to make you the center of attention during Durga Puja.

Classic Bengali saree

When dressing in a Bengali saree for Durga Puja, it's all about embodying grace and culture. A popular choice is the Dhakai Jamdani saree, known for its intricate motifs and breathable cotton fabric, which allows for comfortable movement during the celebrations. Another option is the traditional lal par sada saree worn with the pallu draped over the shoulder, paired with gold jewelry like jhumka earrings and a stone-studded necklace.

For a more luxurious look, consider a Kanjivaram silk saree featuring vibrant zari embroidery, such as the Rani design. For a more relaxed festive appearance, a plain block-printed cotton saree is a perfect choice. Complete the Durga Puja look with a fresh face adorned with kohl and bright lipstick, and style your hair in a high bun adorned with flowers.

A traditional red saree

A traditional red saree would be a great choice for Durga Puja as it symbolizes womanhood, power, and devotion. For a festive look, consider wearing a heavy silk saree adorned with gold zari threads. You can drape it in the typical Bengali style, allowing the pallu to flow gracefully over your shoulder, or wear it in a traditional style like Rani.

To enhance your look, accessorize with heavy gold jewelry such as a statement necklace, jhumki, and bangles, and don't forget the usual makeup. Complete your look with a neat bun adorned with red or white flowers, and incorporate bold red lips, kohl, and a bright bindi. This traditional red saree look will help you embody the spirit of Durga Puja while maintaining elegance and grace!

Kanjivaram saree

A Kanjivaram saree is the epitome of any Durga Puja celebration, exuding grace and heritage. No other fabric does justice to its finesse and splendor quite like rich silk with bright colors and intricate zari work that captures the festive spirit of a Kanjivaram saree. Bold shades of deep red, royal blue, golden, or emerald green perfectly complement contrasting borders and detailed motifs.

Draping it in a classic style with the ornamented pallu flowing elegantly, paired with statement necklaces, armlets, and jhumkas in gold filigree work, will elevate your style like no other saree. Pull your hair back into a neat bun or let it flow in loose waves with beautiful flowers, while sporting bold lips, subtle kohl, and an antique bindi. This look will definitely make you stand out and you can dance the night away, celebrating Durga Puja in great style.

Get ready for Durga Puja with some style inspiration from Rani Mukerji. Whether you like the classic elegance of a Bengali look or the modern vibe of a red saree, the important thing is to embrace your unique style. So, adorn yourself with these fabulous looks, add your personal touch, and prepare to celebrate the festivities with flair and fun. After all, fashion should be as vibrant as the festival itself!

