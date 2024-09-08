Rekha looks truly divine in green and gold Kanjeevaram saree as she graces Manish Malhotra's Ganpati celebrations

Last night, 7th September, the legendary Rekha graced Manish Malhotra’s residence to offer her prayers to Ganpati. In a stunning green silk saree, the veteran actress reminded everyone why she is celebrated as a classic beauty. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kanjeevaram sarees have always held a special place in Rekha’s heart, and last night was no different. She graced the occasion in a beautiful green Kanjeevaram saree that shimmered under the light. This saree looked beautiful, with golden prints that made it look truly divine. The saree was paired with a matching green blouse, which completed the entire look with full elegance and grace. Both golden and green shades in the saree enhanced her traditional beauty and, indeed, made her look like a Goddess.

Her jewelry included a fantastic gold necklace, rings, jhumkas, and emerald-studded bangles. All the pieces were exquisite, and her saree looked great. As an accessory, she had a potli bag adorned with strings of gold thread, making it very elegant.

Rekha is renowned for her passion for loud make-up; therefore, the bright red lipstick made an eye-catching contrast to the green saree. She kept the rest of the make-up simple yet radiant, with shimmery eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and a delicate micro bindi.

Rekha’s hairstyle was equally impressive—a neat bun adorned with gajra that beautifully framed her face and enhanced her diva-like appearance. On each occasion, Rekha steals our hearts wearing a Kanjeevaram saree, which reminds us why she is renowned for her timeless fashion and beauty. Her look at this Ganpati celebration cemented her everlasting grace and her fondness for classic style.

Amidst changing fashion trends, Rekha has always loved the Kanjeevaram saree. For her, it is more than just clothing; it signifies everlasting beauty and grace. The Kanjeevaram saree will always be associated with her name as long as Rekha still appears on the red carpet or on other public occasions.

