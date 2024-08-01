Simone Biles isn't just a champion gymnast who recently made quite a mark at the 2024 Paris Olympics but, she's a total style icon too—Especially when we talk about rocking co-ord sets. She is the undisputed queen of all things fierce and fashionable who dares to serve up some major boss babe vibes in every gasp-worthy look. It’s quite clear that the Olympic gymnast isn’t afraid to stand out at all, and we’re super obsessed with that.

From sassy prints to classic neutral colors, let’s just take a peek at 3 super stylish and vibrant co-ord sets donned by Simone Biles that will have you feeling prepared to conquer the Gen-Z-approved style game.

Simone Biles’ 3 fashionable co-ord sets that totally rocked:

Classy beige co-ord set:

Simone Biles loves to embrace the beauty and passion associated with simply chic neutral shades. She recently proved the same in a classy beige-hued co-ord set that looked all things amazing on the modern fashion icon. Her stylish pick featured a sleeveless ruffled tulle crop top with sleek straps and an alluring neckline.

This was further paired with ankle-length pants with a wide-legged style. This set helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-toned frame. She accessorized the classic look with minimalistic picks like transparent heels and pearl earrings with beyond-stylish layered bracelets.

Tropical-printed co-ord set:

Simone Biles is able to effortlessly carry some super stylish and loud prints with style and sass. She recently proved the same in a super stylish multicolored co-ord set that looked just fabulous on the gymnast’s slender frame. This statement set was laden with a nature-inspired tropical print that enhanced the overall appeal of her amazing ensemble.

The set featured a sleeveless crop top with broad straps that had a tie-up style. Even its rectangular neckline was awesome. The outfit was completed with matching pants, classy heels, and gold accessories with a cool white bag that looked fantastic.

Geometric-printed co-ord set:

Simone Biles also loves to flaunt her curves with a side of modern allure and Gen-Z sass. In fact, the talented gymnast’s latest white-based co-ord set look was proof of the same. The resplendent outfit featured a sleeves bralette-like crop top with broad straps and a simply alluring neckline.

This was paired with matching high-waisted and floor-length pants that rocked. Even the wide-legged silhouette of the pants was just incredible. We are head-over-heels in love with the blue-hued geometric print on the light-hued piece. Her minimalistic accessories also slayed.

From classy beige to vibrant tropical prints, Simone Biles has shown us that co-ord sets always serve some serious fire. She also taught us that confidence, comfort, and style indeed go hand-in-hand--We’re feeling super inspired!

Which one of these trendy Simone Biles-approved co-ord sets is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

