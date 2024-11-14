Year Ender 2024: A look at Sonam Kapoor's 5 most unique fashion pieces styled with unexpected twists

Sonam Kapoor has earned the reputation and title of ‘Queen of Fashion’ for years now, and rightly so—be it with her experimental style or regal elegance. She is renowned for seamlessly blending craftsmanship with a dynamic edge, and this year, she took it up a notch. Each outfit was a statement, celebrating fashion, culture, and her distinct sense of style.

1. Tribute to Rohit Bal in pristine white

During Diwali festivities, Sonam paid tribute to her dear friend and designer, the late Rohit Bal, by wearing one of his archival masterpieces. A flowing, pristine white midi dress with a rich lacework neckline. The outfit was paired with an extravagant golden beaded cape and statement white rose choker, exuding vintage-royal elegance. Makeup by Divya Shetty balanced the whole look without overpowering it, and Christiana Pereira made sure her sleek back bun was on point. The fact that the iconic designer had passed away, her choosing to wear his design made the moment deeply special, transforming the outfit into a heartfelt homage.

2. Playful crochet and sari look

We then saw an innocent and playful side of Sonam at Masaba Gupta’s baby shower, wearing a beautiful saree by the House of Masaba. The saree was paired with a crocheted open-back blouse by Rejinapyo, which added a beautiful retro-Bollywood and soft touch to the look. The muted brown shade of the saree flaunted similar threadwork to accentuate the ensemble. Contemporary, similar accessories made this look effortlessly chic. It was equal parts stylish, warm, and comfortable, highlighting her ability to balance fashion with functionality.

3. Saffron Lehenga and Molded Multani-Clay Blouse

For another occasion, Sonam embraced the earthy soil and turned it into powerful attire by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a khadi saffron brown lehenga paired with a special Multani clay-molded corset ornated by The Vernacular Modern. The look celebrated our connection to Bhumi—the earth we come from—and the inner strength and pride it evokes. Styled by the incredible Rhea Kapoor and styling team Vanshika Thakkar and Sanya Kapoor, the ensemble meant more to her than an outfit; it was a narrative on revival, grounding, and celebrating the inner Devi and Dev. The look was rounded off with captivating makeup by Mehak Oberoi and beautiful long waves done by Hrishikesh Naskar. This look felt profoundly artistic, grounded, and an ode to the earth’s natural beauty.

4. The bold and fierce party look

Finally, came Sonam Kapoor's party-girl alter ego, flaunting one of her boldest looks in a daunting black beaded corset top and a flared skirt, as well as a cape, custom-made by Amir Alkas. The outfit was completed by a striking black stone and diamond neckpiece and earrings. Her smoky eyes and slicked-back hair complimented the whole look. The beauty of each element contributed to creating a fierce, head-turning, and commanding aura of the ensemble.

5. Homage to the traditional attire of Ladakh

We have saved the best for last. Sonam donned the intricate Mogos, a primary garment, paired with the Bok cape for warmth, that showcased the rich cultural tapestry influenced by the Silk Route. Crafted by artisans of Benaras and set against the vibrant hues of pink and green, this ensemble features intricate phoenix embroidery symbolizing energy and wisdom, with a crane motif representing peace and prosperity. The outfit was brought together and styled by Rhea Kapoor and Manish Melwani and elevated by rich borders on the saree and traditional jewelry pieces. Once again, her outfit showed her dedication, love, and deep appreciation of cultural artistry.

In 2024, Sonam Kapoor not only introduced us to new fashion statements but also made us realize that your wardrobe and fashion choices are a reflection of who you deeply are. From culture to couture, every look reflected her unparalleled ability to honor the past while setting trends for the future.

