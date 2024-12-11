Khushi Kapoor's dreamy moment in Falguni Shane Peacock’s custom green lehenga proves that bridesmaid duties and style go hand in hand

When it comes to the best bridesmaid outfit, Khushi Kapoor definitely tops the chart. Today, on 11 December 2024, for her best friend’s wedding, the actress was seen in a beautiful, dreamy lehenga that all girls would love to add to their wardrobe. Her lehenga had the perfect twirl, perfect design, and perfect style—just what you want for your friend’s wedding. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

The young Bollywood actress, Khushi Kapoor, chose to wear a green custom lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock. The blouse, featuring off-shoulder details, was adorned with intricate handwork. The danglers at the ends of the blouse and the sleeves added timeless elegance to her appearance.

For the bottoms, she opted for the same handwork ghaghra. High-waisted and perfectly tailored to the length of her legs, the ghaghra was undoubtedly a smart choice for an evening wedding function. Keeping the wedding time in mind, the actress chose the right color lehenga that made her stand out in the crowd.

To complete her outfit, the actress decided to opt for a sheer green dupatta. For some elegant and graceful styling, she wrapped it around her waist and carried it in both her arms. What about the work on the hemline? To pull the whole look together, the dupatta featured the same intricate handwork as the ghaghra and blouse.

Her pearl choker necklace and earrings were perfect for an elegant and sophisticated appeal. She accentuated her hands with a traditional bracelet and rings. Additionally, she opted for a subtle, minimally-designed maang tikka that was settled perfectly in her hair. For a contemporary aesthetic, Khushi carried a unique bag—a small, intricately designed piece adorned with embellishments, perfect for weddings and festivals.

Her makeup game was flawless. She began with the right amount of foundation and concealer, then topped it with perfectly blushed cheeks, black winged eyeliner, eyeshadow, and nude lipstick, all of which enhanced her beauty.

Her hairstyle was the best part of her appearance. She tied her hair into a classy bun with a middle partition and adorned it with white flowers that perfectly matched the vibe of her outfit.

Khushi Kapoor in a green lehenga set a new bar for wedding function style. Everything—from her glamorous lehenga to her perfectly styled hair—was beyond perfection. Calling all bridesmaids: it’s time to channel your inner Khushi and take your bridesmaid-style game to a whole new level!

