Kriti Sanon's white chikankari kurta set is perfect for days when you want to look stylish with minimal effort

Kriti Sanon is one of the few individuals who can turn a basic outfit into an amazing style statement; her recent look is no exception to this rule. The actress was caught in the city wearing a visually arresting pure white chikankari kurta set that instantly inspired us on how to wear ethnic dresses casually every day.

Kriti chose an all-white kurta set that looked elegant and comfortable. The white chikankari kurta set featured a closed neckline and full sleeves, making it ideal for both comfort and style. The kurta had a calf-length hem, which added to its elegant appeal.

The chikankari work on the kurta really stood out. On top of it, near its neckline, was a geometric white embroidery, while the rest of it was done in lovely floral embroidery, making it very classy and refined. Her kurta was paired with matching white pants to keep the monochrome look.

The simplicity of the outfit makes it perfect for running errands, meeting friends, or even a casual lunch. The kurta has a clean, minimal design, making it perfect for those who love minimal and detailed designs.

The Mimi actress kept her look simple by opting for minimal accessories like bracelets on her hands, silver Kolhapuri chappals that matched the ethnic vibe, a delicate chain, and black sunglasses, which gave her ethnic look a cool edge. Kriti, with her minimal accessories, proved that you don’t need heavy accessories to look chic; sometimes, keeping it simple works the best.

Kriti’s makeup was light and simple for a casual day out. Pinkish tints on her cheeks and nude lipstick completed the look. Her hair fell freely around her shoulders, making it look even more simple, letting the outfit shine through.

Kriti’s all-white chikankari kurta set is perfect for a go-to for those days when you want to look stylish without putting in much effort. The intricate details and relaxed fit of the ethnic outfit makes it a versatile piece for casual occasions.

