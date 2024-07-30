5 times Aditi Rao Hydari slayed in a saree, perfect for your next wedding invitation; take cues

Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the most beautiful actresses who is leading the entertainment industry with not only her good looks but also her amazing acting skills. Recently, she received a lot of appreciation for portraying a unique character like Bibbojaan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed series Heeramandi. However, she continues to inspire us and leave us mesmerized with her unique taste and fashion sense in ethnic wear.

Today, we have 5 saree looks by Aditi Rao Hydari which can be your perfect pick if you plan on being a guest from the bride or groom’s side, this wedding season. If you have any doubts about how to look comfortable in a saree, take inspiration from the below-mentioned looks by the actress and slay your way!

Aditi Rao Hydari in a green saree

A few months back, the actress was seen draping a light-weight emerald-green saree with golden peacock motif embroidery from the brand, Raw Mango. Aditi paired it up with a Banarasi work matching blouse. She completed the look with a pair of golden Kundan jhumkas.

The Jubilee actress is known for her dewy makeover, so she accentuated the look with sheen makeup, pink lip shade and soft winged liner. Aditi Rao Hydari completed her whole attire by adorning her sleek bun with gajra. This simple and classy getup will be perfect Wedding guest look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in an orange organza

Aditi Rao Hydari once wore an orange embroidered organza saree from Raw Mango and paired it up with a pink blouse, leaving an ombre effect. This plain and simple saree can be your pick to stay comfortable yet stylish.

You can also accessorize this look with a pair of statement danglers and a few rings like Aditi, and complete the look with a dewy makeover, pink eye shadow, pink bindi, nude lip shade, and open hair.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a floral saree

What can be a perfect Wedding guest look is wearing a floral saree with a matching halter-neck blouse like Aditi Rao Hydari did! She wore a black and red floral saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s collection and accentuated the look with a pair of statement earrings, bold red lipstick, and winged liner. The actress wore her long tresses back in a ponytail. You can also opt for a bun adorned with roses to give definition.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a regal pink saree

Aditi once wore a stunning regal pink organza saree from the brand Raw Mango and paired with a Banarasi zari woven blouse. She completed the look with Kundan jewelry, including a broad choker piece, earrings and a stack of bangles.

The actress kept her makeup simple and her hair in soft curls to let her outfit and jewelry do the talking. You can also follow these steps to achieve a perfect Wedding guest look.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a silk saree

A pure silk saree can never go wrong with Indian weddings. Aditi paired up a burnt orange silk saree with a multi-color panel blouse and a sleek Kundan choker. The saree was from the Gaurang Shah collection.

She kept her hair straightened and makeup minimal. You can also add a gajra to it, to give more definition to the look.

Well, these are the five saree looks of Aditi Rao Hydari which you can recreate when you decide to respond to a wedding invitation.

Do tell us which look you liked the most in the comments below!

