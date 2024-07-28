Not Rashmika Mandanna’s worth Rs 1,19,500 green saree but her glam makeup is the ONLY saving grace

Rashmika Mandanna, fondly called the 'National crush' by her fans, made a grand helicopter entrance in Kerala for an inauguration event in Karunagappally. The actor mesmerized the crowd with her dance moves and fluent Malayalam, but it was her green saree look that left a lasting impression.

Comfort and practicality should both be high on the list, and a saree perfectly embodies these qualities while also exuding grace and elegance. This versatile garment adapts to various occasions and preferences, making it a perfect choice for any event. For one of the events on her list, Mandanna stepped out wearing a green organza saree that was completed with traditional jewelry and a sunkissed glow.

Learn how to masterfully combine traditional elegance with modern flair

The saree by Torani features intricate floral threadwork in white over an emerald green base. The striking contrast between the vivid green and the delicate white embroidery made the floral patterns stand out against the rich background. However, while Rashmika Mandanna’s dewy makeup caught the eye, the saree itself did not make as strong an impact due to its color. A pastel shade might have worked better, complementing the embroidery and enhancing its overall effect.

If you're looking to revisit the timeless drape with a fresh twist, pair your saree with a contemporary blouse—consider off-shoulder silhouettes, modern necklines, or even a silk shirt. Rashmika Mandanna paired her saree with a cut-sleeve blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and a dori at the back, seamlessly blending classic and modern elements. Despite the thoughtful pairing, she missed the mark.

Adding a quirky twist to her look, Mandanna paired her saree with a matching potli bag. While the potli was in the same green hue, it stood out with its heart-shaped design and personalized name initials, giving a playful touch to her desi ensemble.

Chokers will help you round off almost any ensemble

From casual streetwear to cocktail dresses and even sarees, chokers are an incredibly versatile accessory that can effortlessly enhance any outfit, as demonstrated by Rashmika in her gold choker. As for earrings, she complemented her look with chandelier earrings that matched perfectly with her neckpiece, both from Kalyan Jewellers.

Fresh flowers as hair accessories remain unmatched

Flowers are a popular hair accessory for traditional Indian wear, reflecting an age-old ritual that many women still practice today. Think gajra-laden buns or braids. As for fashion appearances, these floral accents add a romantic allure to any look. Rashmika Mandanna, for her look, pulled her hair back into a bun and embellished it with fresh roses.

What do you have to say about Rashmika Mandanna’s look? Let us know in the comment section below.

