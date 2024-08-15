5 traditional blouse designs to copy from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and other Bollywood actresses

Get ready to flaunt your best fashion looks because we have an easy style guide with five eye-catching traditional saree blouse designs that celebrate that quintessential Indian touch. This list has everything you need, from Alia Bhatt’s sparkling choice to Deepika’s sophisticated grace and more striking ethnic looks of Bollywood’s hottest leading ladies.

So, prepare to make jaws drop because you have the secret to unlocking a trendsetting festive season.

Alia Bhatt’s gold embroidered tube blouse

Alia revived a 160-year-old opulent pink authentic zari silk saree from Manish Malhotra’s archives for Anant-Radhika’s wedding celebration. Her vintage drape was paired with an embroidered champagne gold tube blouse with a dipped neckline. This strapless saree blouse looks contemporary but steeped in history.

The Heart of Stone star reinforced the heritage factor with uncut diamonds, emeralds, and pearl jewels, using the time-honored meenakari technique. Her tube blouse is youthful yet rooted in tradition, perfect for those looking for new ways to wear their heirlooms. She kept her hair slicked back in a bun and opted for a clean, minimalistic glam to let her ensemble take the spotlight.

Deepika Padukone’s round-neck saree blouse with Gharchola embroidery

At the Ambani’s Jamnagar pre-wedding event, Deepika wore a mesmerizing crimson red Gharchola saree from Rimple and Harpreet. The exquisite drape showcased a handloom zari weave adorned with a Gurjrati Bhandej pattern, beautifully blending various traditional embroidery styles such as kasab-dori, naqshi, resham, sequins, and pearls. This intricate detailing was also mirrored in her round-neck blouse with fitted half-sleeves.

Trimmed with colorful beads, her blouse is as statement-making as her splendid saree. To tone down her maximalist festive look, the Fighter star opted for her signature messy bun, wrapped in white gajra and sported a classic wing liner with a subtle terracotta pout.

Kiara Advani’s corset blouse with a tasseled back tie-tip

Kiara's lehenga choli in rani pink and plum, designed by Torani, beautifully celebrates the rich heritage of India with motifs inspired by cypress trees, chintz, and ancient architecture. The cropped corset blouse features short sleeves and a plunging neckline, drawing inspiration from Rajputana miniatures, and is elegantly finished with a backless design and handcrafted tassels.

Satyaprem Ki Katha star’s body-hugging blouse is a head-turning rendition of India’s art and culture. To let all its detail shine, she skipped a neckpiece and styled her hair in a braid to show off her regal jhumkas with an ear chain. Intense kohl-underlined eyes and glossy peachy nude pout completed her radiant make-up.

Janhvi Kapoor’s lotus bloom embroidered blouse

Janhvi’s peachy-pink pattu pavadai by Manish Malhotra showcased checkered zari work with a gota patti border. Her short-sleeved fitted blouse with a plunging neckline and a closed round back was heavily embellished with aari embroidery and sequin work and featured blooming lotus on the sleeves and the back.

The Ullajh starlet finished her look with an emerald kamarbandh and polki jewels that perfectly contrasted her pink-hued traditional South Indian ensemble. She opted for a wavy center-parted half-down hairdo with fresh flowers and finished her glam with kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s floral halter-neck blouse with a back tie

Aditi wore a Sabyasachi saree with a dark multi-hued floral print and a black sequined border, paired with a matching halter-neck blouse that had a tie-up at the back. Her slinky blouse gives her silk drape a mod makeover.

The Heeramandi actress also brought this modern aesthetic into her bijou and glam. She chose gold oversized circular drop earrings by Sabyasachi Fine Jewelry to accessorize her look. Her hair was tied in a silky middle-parted low ponytail, while brushed brows, winged liner, and bright vermillion red lip completed her make-up.

Whether you adore the allure of heritage embroidery or want to incorporate chic, modern elements into your ethnic ensemble, these celeb-loved traditional blouse designs will ensure you dazzle this festive season.

Which leading lady’s blouse would you like to borrow? Share your favorite in the comments right away.

