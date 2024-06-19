7 boho outfits inspired by Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, and Tamanaah Bhatia for free-spirited vibe

In the fashion world, trends are always evolving, and the one that is currently making waves is boho outfits or bohemian fashion. Originating from the free-spirited lifestyle of bohemians in the 19th century, this fashion embraces a relaxed and unconventional look.

The outfits feature flowy fabrics, earthy tones, a mix of textures, loose patterns with layering, and lots of accessories. The key is to look stylish and carefree. Boho looks are perfect for music festivals, casual outings, and beach or resort wear.

Bollywood celebs are also increasingly embracing this carefree and electric style with their boho outfits, and if you are also looking forward to incorporating this trend into your outfits, take cues from these 7 celebs.

7 boho outfits inspired by celebs

Bohemian maxi dress

A flowy bohemian maxi dress like Kriti Sanon exudes effortless charm with its relaxed silhouette and whimsical patterns. This maxi dress is perfect for summer day outings, a beachside stroll, and also a music festival.

Its lightweight fabric and airy design make it ideal for staying cool and stylish in warmer weather. You can pair it with sandals and a floppy hat for a boho-chic look, as well as layered jewelry that’s both comfortable and fashionable.

Palazzo and bralette

If you want a free-spirited or electric bohemian outfit, you can take cues from Kiara Advani’s look. Relaxed palazzo pants for comfort and movement, and you can also pick a bralette or crop top to complete your appearance. Add a colorful or patterned head scarf to give it more boho flair. This ensemble is suitable for casual outings, relaxed days, or a beachside café visit. You can pair it with strappy sandals and a bag with tassels for a laid-back vibe.

Long skirt with jacket

Sonakshi Sinha’s attire is perfect to express bohemian charm in a stylish way. You can opt for a long or midi skirt and pair it with a stylish bralette or crop top. Layer it with a printed jacket, shrug, or cropped jacket, depending on your skirt. To enhance the boho aesthetic, opt for silver oxidized jewelry. You can pair this look with ankle boots to finish your boho look.

Floral maxi dress

A floral maxi dress like Aditi Rao Hydari is a perfect boho outfit that will exude femininity with a bohemian aesthetic. You can pick a dress with floral patterns that will make it versatile for garden parties, casual brunches, and evening dinners. You can pair this dress with sandals, wedges, or ankle boots for laid-back looks. Or maybe team it up with heels for a dressy look. You can add delicate jewelry to complete the overall appearance.

Bohemian kaftan dress

If you want to add a boho touch to your festive dress, a bohemian kaftan dress like Sonam Kapoor's is perfect. Choose a kaftan dress with a flowing silhouette, vibrant colors, and intricate patterns that reflect a celebratory spirit. You can also pick one adorned with tassels, embroidery, or metallic accents. Pair it with chunky jewelry like earrings and bangles that are ideal for festivities.

Bohemian lehenga

If you want a bohemian outfit with Indian craftsmanship, a lehenga like Tamannaah Bhatia’s is an apt choice. Nail the look in a flowing skirt, a blouse featuring intricate embroidery, and vibrant colors with prints. You can add a printed jacket or shrug for a more bohemian aesthetic. Pair it with ethnic jewelry, such as a silver tribal necklace, or oxidized earrings adorned with tassels or mirrors. This will make a striking statement at any wedding.

Bohemian fitted dress

Bohemian dresses like Shilpa Shetty are perfect for seaside outings. It’s snug yet relaxed, which will allow easy movement. Boho details like tie and dye patterns will add to its charm. You can pair this dress with a wide-brimmed hat, sandals, or tote bag for a beach-ready look, as well as some tasseled jewelry for bohemian flair.

Of all the forthcoming trends, bohemian fashion is worthy of considerable attention. Regardless of whether you intend to dance at a music festival, go to the beach, or want to add boho outfits into your wardrobe, it will assist in creating a carefree, nonchalant look. So come out of your shells, let’s be a little more bohemian, and start dancing like the Bollywood star inside all of you!

