7 reel and real-life looks of Aishwarya Rai that prove she reigns as the queen bee of fashion

When it comes to embodying regality, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in a league of her own. She has served us with royal realness for decades, from her ethereal presence on the silver screen to her viral red carpet-appearances on global platforms like Cannes.

To celebrate her unprecedented fashion journey, let’s check out some of her most opulent moments in movies and real life, reaffirming her status as an international style icon.

Cinematic majesty of Jodhaa Bai

Aishwarya’s portrayal of Jodhaa Bai in Jodhaa Akbar (2008) is legendary. Dressed in intricately embroidered lehengas by Neeta Lulla and laden with decadent Rajput jewelry, she looked like she stepped out of a Mughal miniature painting.

But even the gilded bijou and heavy ensembles could not overshadow the beauty of those piercing green eyes. It’s safe to say she didn’t just play a queen; she was one. We can’t imagine anyone else doing justice to this epic role as she did.

Fierce queen of Ponniyin Selvan

Adorned in strapless blouses, sculpted hand-dyed Kanjeevaram, and sheer organza drapes, Aishwarya transported us to a mythical era with her role in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which showcased the best of traditional South Indian fashion.

She oozed grandeur and mystery as Queen Nandini, decked up in resplendent jewelry inspired by temple art and the Chola dynasty’s history. We couldn’t help but gawk every time she graced the screen; her natural beauty was only rivaled by her breathtaking performance.

Futuristic purple look in Enthiran

No one can carry avant-garde looks like Aishwarya can. Her futuristic purple ensemble with a robotic headdress in the sci-fi Tamil movie Enthiran is a testament to this. The OTT outfit would easily overwhelm most starlets, but Aish strutted in with unbeatable confidence.

Her perfectly glossy pink lips and expressive cat eyes once more shined brighter than her exuberant attire. She looked simply luminous as she owned this look and had a special place in the list of outlandish costumes.

Paro’s bridal beauty in Devdas

Aishwarya is a quintessential Bhansali heroine who can stand out amidst the grand sets and all the splendors of his movie-making. While playing the love-struck Paro in SLB’s Devdas, Aishwarya donned a blue silk Bengali saree with elaborate gold embroidery.

Her look included all the bejeweled finery, from a choker necklace to long rani haar and jhumkas. But the image of her bridal glam with kohl-defined eyes, sindoor-covered center-parted bun, bold red bindi, and alta-decorated palms lives rent-free in our minds.

Pink Power Suit at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya, a Cannes veteran, wore a shocking pink head-to-toe Valentino pantsuit hot off the runway. The three-piece ensemble consisted of a long, oversized double-breasted blazer, relaxed pants, and a top underneath. She wore a pair of matching platform pumps. She sported a poker-straight middle-parted hairstyle with radiant minimalist make-up that sealed her statement-making look.

Her monochromatic attire is a modern interpretation of a power suit, and the drop-dead gorgeous diva looks effortless in the signature Valentino pink, which could easily overpower anyone else.

Feathery white gown at Cannes 2019

For the red carpet of Cannes 2019, Aishwarya wore a white off-shoulder tiered gown from Ashi Studio brimming with feathers, ruffles, and lace. She accessorized with white heels and dangling diamond earrings.

Her elegant updo, silver smoky eyes, and nude-pink pout enhanced her angelic ensemble even more. Like many of Ash’s Cannes looks, the theatrical white gown became a viral sensation, and even her critics couldn’t help but admire her poise and grace.

Sophisticated Derby look in Australia

As a brand ambassador, Aishwarya attended the launch event of Longines’ luxury watches at the Sydney Derby. She wore a layered tea-length dress by Australian designer Toni Matičevski, featuring a yellow, navy, and white striped sleeveless top and a tiered high-waisted skirt with crumbled textures.

Her accessories included metallic heels, a red Longines wristwatch, and a black and white plumed pillbox fascinator. Her lustrous tresses were side-swept in defined waves, and she completed her glam with subtle smoky eyes and a classic scarlet pout.

What makes Aishwarya Rai’s off-screen style so captivating is her ability to mix classic and experimental elements. And on the big screen, she becomes a canvas that can paint every hue of a character with an undeniable regal charm. So, here’s to the Miss World, who continues to reign supreme. Long may she rule!

Which one of Ash’s looks is the most memorable one for you? Share it with us in the comments.

