9 denim trends 2024 inspired by celebs like Deepika Padukone,Tamannaah Bhatia and Alia Bhatt to turn heads wherever you go

Denim has been a staple in our wardrobes for a long time, but the fashion scene is evolving. As we approach 2024, several exciting denim trends are emerging, making waves not just on the runways but also in everyday street style.

Jeans, in particular, are experiencing a vibrant resurgence with a fresh twist, becoming a go-to choice for Bollywood celebrities. Here are some of the most exciting and stylish denim trends featuring jeans that we can look forward to this year, inspired by our beloved stars from the film industry.

9 Denim Trends 2024 inspired by Bollywood celebs

Wide leg jeans

Wide leg jeans once a staple of 90’s fashion is making a major comeback in denim trends. They are relaxed and sophisticated jeans which are celebrated for their ability to provide a flattering shape while ensuring style, comfort and ease.

If you are thinking on how to style wide leg pants, combine wide leg jeans with crop top or a shirt tucked in like Alia Bhatt for a casual cool look or also with denim shirt for denim on denim look. You can also add a blazer as a layering option. Elevate your outfit with heeled boots, ballet flats, combat boots or sneakers for a more elegant appearance.

White denim jeans

White denim jeans are making a notable impact in denim trends offering a fresh and versatile alternative to traditional blue, black and dark denim. These white jeans can brighten up your outfit and will offer a clean aesthetic. They can be paired with a crop top like Kiara Advani or with a graphic t-shirt, white-shirts for an all white look or a laid-back look. layer your outfit with a denim jacket, oversized blazer or cardigan for a more elegant appearance. Opt for comfortable sneakers or stylish flats to finish the look.

Tie & Dye jeans

Tie and Dye denim jeans are making a splash in the fashion world. It infuses a dose of color in the denim trend 2024. Pair tie and dye denim jeans with basic t-shirt or tank top like Ananya Panday. This will create a balanced look and let the jeans take center stage. If you want to enhance the trendy aspect, pair your denim jeans with a graphic t-shirt or with bright prints. Elevate your look with heeled boots or platform sneakers.

Distressed denim jeans

Distressed jeans like Janhvi Kapoor’s have become a staple in denim trends celebrated for their casual and edgy vibe. It is perfect for everyday wear and also for standout moments. For a laid back look, pair them with a graphic t-shirt or your favorite brand tee. Add oversized blazer, jacket or bomber jacket for added comfort and style. Complete the look with sneakers or slip ons. This look is perfect for running errands or hanging out with friends.

Denim cargo pants

One needs to note that fashion has come full circle for denim cargo pants. A multi-purpose appearance is provided by the pockets on these trousers. Like Tamannaah Bhatia you might pair it up with a cropped top, fitted top or bodysuit to create a trendy contrast. Selecting chunky boots or high-top sneakers will lift the outfit and match well with the vibe of the pants. Statement accessories include bold sunglasses, cross body bag or trendy blazer.

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans like Anushka Sharma’s have firmly established themselves as wardrobe essential in denim trends 2024 and are admired because of their flattering fit and versatile style. These jeans give legs a sleek look. For a glam appearance, pair skinny jeans with a dressy top or sequined blouse for an elevated evening look. You can also combine it with a bohemian blouse or tunic for a relaxed style on casual days. You can finish your look with strappy sandals or sneakers to enhance the vibe.

Flared jeans

Flared jeans that flare out from the bottom are having a major comeback. If you want to give flared jeans a retro effect, pair it with bell sleeve top or flow top or tunic. Pair these jeans with a simple t-shirt or crop top for an easy casual look. Like Kriti Sanon, you can add a brown leather jacket. Choose minimalist accessories like sleek handbags or simple jewelry to keep your look elegant and modern.

High waisted denim jeans

Denim trends 2024 ft. High waisted denim jeans will accentuate your waist and elongate your legs. You can pair it with tucked in top like Deepika Padukone for a sleek look. classic prints or bold colors can also work for classic appeal. Elevate your look with heeled sandals or pumps, this will enhance your height and add sophistication. For a tailored look, layer it with a stylish blazer which is ideal for a stylish day at the office.

Embellished denim jeans

Embellished denim jeans like Shilpa Shetty’s will offer a classic twist on classic wardrobe staple. These jeans adorned with sequins, beads, embroidery and other decorative items will bring a touch of glam to your look. Pair these jeans with a sequin or metallic top for a glam evening look as this will create an attention grabbing outfit. Choose bold jewelry pieces like chandelier earrings or a statement necklace to complement the embellishments.

Denim jeans now occupy a solid position as a trendy clothing among the denim trends 2024 of the world. Whether on red carpet or casual outings, denim continues to be a favorite among Bollywood celebs. With its versatility, coupled with creativity that goes into the styling of stars, this fashion is here to stay. As fashion rules get modified by Bollywood time and again, denim jeans are sure to have their place in the world of style eternally.

