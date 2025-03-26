Shraddha Kapoor-approved 3 stylish ways to flaunt ethnic blazers
Inspired by Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe, here are three ways you can style an ethnic blazer for the most fashionable fit.
Shraddha Kapoor is a lover of all things fashion and her style choices are proof. The actress is a trendy fashionista who never shies away from experimenting with a quirky approach when it comes to choosing outfits. Flaunting ethnic blazers in the most stylish way possible, here are 3 looks from the star’s wardrobe to take inspiration from.
Paithani Co-ord Set
Turning into a Marathi mulgi for her look, Shraddha Kapoor flaunted a Paithani-style co-ord set. Looking absolutely royal, she chose a red color palette for this appearance. Showing off its signature peacock pattern all over, the rest of the fit featured minimal gold brocades.
The star opted for a classic double-breasted blazer style and matched it with straight-fit pants. The diva went with straight hair and accessorized with a studded choker necklace. Keeping it simple, she decided to go for a hydrated makeup base and added final touches with some highlighter. Well, not to forget her glossy cherry red lip shade!
Ethnic Co-ord Set
Flaunting the perfect cocktail night look, the Stree actor fashioned an ivory-colored co-ord set. For this one, the actress thought of going with a longline double-breasted blazer and styled it with a pair of relaxed-fit trousers. Both the pieces were adorned with intricate floral embroidery.
The diva chose to style wavy locks and accessorized herself with a multilayered yet minimal neckpiece, studded earrings, and a few rings. Choosing a hydrated base, she applied some bronzer to accentuate her cheeks. With a touch of eyeshadow, she completed her look with a nude lip shade.
Saree
Proving that she is a true trendsetter, Shraddha stepped out of the box to style a saree with a blazer. Playing in bold color palettes, she decided to slay in black and orange shades. The actress chose a traditional silk saree featuring a gold design and paired it with a cropped blazer with wide sleeves.
Flaunting her wavy hair, she looked stunning in the ensemble! Ditching all accessories, the actor chose a contoured makeup look. Keeping it playful, she added a pop of bold red lip shade and completed her look with eyeliner and some highlighter.
What do you think of Shraddha’s ethnic styles?
