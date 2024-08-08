Alia Bhatt to Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 B-town actresses who’ve shown us how to shine in velvet suits this wedding season

Velvet suits are quite common to have in our wardrobe but how to style them to make a difference that might become an issue. A gorgeous velvet suit can be a perfect pick for a wedding guest look or even a puja attire. You can aslo attend any family event in a beautiful velvet suit. However, everything boils down to the stylization of it.

Bollywood actresses have often flaunted their beauty and elegance in a velvet suit. From Alia Bhatt to Aditi Rao Hydari, these divas have served us major fashion cues. So, without any more delay, let's get into it.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a wine suit

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for maintaining simplicity in her looks. Once she wore a maroonish-wine-toned velvet suit intricately designed with golden embellishments on the front part of the kurta and sleeves from AR by Rhea Kapoor's collection. The back of the outfit also featured golden buti work with sequins and stones.

She completed the look with a pair of golden jhumkas, minimal makeup, a small bindi, and a neat bun hairdo. This can be a perfect pick for any family event.

Alia Bhatt in a floral velvet suit

Alia Bhatt at the National Awards dinner, wore a gorgeous red velvet anarkali suit which featured floral embroidery and embellishments all over it in different patterns. The outfit was from RajiRamniq. She paired it with matching pants and dupatta.

The Raazi actress accentuated the look with statement earrings, a few rings, minimalistic makeup with kohled eyes, and nude lip shade. Alia completed it with a bindi and by keeping her hair open.

Rakul Preet Singh in a green suit

Rakul Preet Singh looked gorgeous in an emerald green velvet suit. The outfit that featured small golden embellishments all over the kurta with a broad design at the end of it, was made by Sureena Chowdhri. She paired it with the palazzo pants and a light green organza dupatta.

Rakul completed the look with a pair of chandbali jhumkas, a few rings, minimal makeup, and a mauve lip shade. If you have a puja at home this kind of look will just go with the theme.

Deepika Padukone in a bright orange suit

Deepika Padukone’s style game has always been unique. She once wore a bright orange velvet suit from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection and turned heads. This kind of gorgeous piece can be your perfect pick to dazzle at a wedding invitation.

Deepika accessorized the look with a pair of matching stone-studded jhumkas and a stack of bangles. With minimal makeup, a messy hairstyle, and juttis, the Piku actress completed her look.

Ananya Panday in midnight blue suit

Ananya Panday looked ethereal in the sleeveless midnight blue velvet suit from RajiRamniq's design. The outfit came with a plunging neckline, floral detailing in teal blue, pink, and red threadwork, parallel pants, and a satin dupatta. The actress added a pair of golden embellished juttis with it.

Ananya accentuated the whole look with polki earrings, a stack of bangles, and a gajra adorned bun hairstyle. She opted for glam makeup, and with a matte foundation, some blush, highlighted cheekbones, soft winged liner, defined brows and pink lip shade - her look was completed.

Well, these are the 5 celebrity-inspired velvet suit looks featuring Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, and others. Which one would you like to recreate next? Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

