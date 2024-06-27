Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 5 Bollywood mothers who proved with their style that motherhood and glamor go hand in hand

Bollywood is a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. When it comes to actresses, one cannot help but be mesmerized by the versatile fashion statements they make with their every appearance. However, today, the spotlight is on divas like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and others who enjoy widespread popularity among fans and are doting mothers to their little bundle of joys.

These beauties, besides excelling roles as mom, keep dazzling us with their impeccable fashion sense. From Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan, let’s honor the stylish mothers of Bollywood who never fail to wow us with their fashion prowess and the precious bond they share with their children.

Alia Bhatt

There’s no one like Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress truly stands out with her fashion choices, making her a favorite of almost everyone. Raha’s mother makes sure to look stylish whenever stepping out for a casual gathering or red-carpet event. She left us all spellbound when she slipped into Sabyasachi’s resort suit from Love, Wanderlust, and Curiosity collection.

Crafted from a unique combination of Japanese cotton, Indian silks, recycled nylon, and hand-washed denim, the ensemble comprised a cream-toned jacket paired with a bralette and wide-legged pants.

The delicate floral embroideries in shades of pink elevated with intricate bead detailing on the sleeves and collar of the blazer jacket stole the attention. Further, the bralette comes with a daring plunging neckline adding the risqué factor. The pants boasted a high waistline, pleats, and a wide-legged design elevating the sophistication.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Motherhood can coexist with style and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe is proof. In a dazzling display of glamor, the Jaane Jaan actress stole the limelight when she stepped out in a lavender saree.

Designed by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, the six yards of elegance came with a cluster of crystal work and sequin embellishments. Her tube top-like blouse with a strapless design added pizzazz to her look.

Kareena styled the drape with high heels, green stoned dangler earrings, and a matching silver choker. Her Glossy nude lips, mascara-coated eyelashes, classic winged eyeliner, and metallic eyeshadow rounded off her look brilliantly.

Anushka Sharma

Being a mom does not necessarily mean compromising with style. Don’t believe us? Take inspiration from Anushka Sharma. The proud mother to two kids, Vamika and Akaay, has been dishing out major fashion goals with her back-to-back red carpet appearances.

The actress, to one of the events, stepped out wearing a thigh-high slit black gown. The two slits added to the risqué factor while the covered, fitted bodice contributed to her sophisticated style.

To style her looks, she grabbed a pair of black pumps with an ankle chain detail, a sparkling necklace, and rings on her fingers. A rosy but subtle makeup with a center-parted low bun sealed her glamorous look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to inspire women around the world by effortlessly balancing motherhood and a thriving career. Not long ago, the Quantico actress took our hearts to Rome with her dazzling black dress that boasted a plunging neckline and fitted bodice accentuating her curves perfectly. The shimmery black gown had Priyanka spreading her magic like a true diva.

The Sky Is Pink actress picked stunning high-fashion diamond jewelry that perfectly blended with the shimmer of her attire. From her accessory aisle, she grabbed Bulgari’s fresh piece, an original diamond necklace with a unique blue stone in the middle. Additionally, she also wore a pair of matching small earrings and a diamond bracelet adorning her left hand.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, a renowned name in the entertainment industry, shares an adorable bond with her son Arhaan Khan. Besides, she has always been a front-runner when it comes to fashion.

Earlier this year, the actress added a heavy dose of glimmer on the Internet with one of her posts. The post featured her in a disco ball-reminiscent dress. Speaking of the ensemble’s elements, it boasted a round neckline, full-length sleeves, floor-sweeping hem, and a bodycon silhouette.

Further, the shimmering holographic sequins embellished the dress and added the right amount of bling. Letting the dress sine, she chose minimal jewelry including statement rings, dangling earrings, and embellished silver high heels.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has always been admired for her fashion sense. Even after the birth of her two kids, her sartorial prowess continues to shine bright. Adorned in a captivating Mugler Spring/Summer ’24 collection ensemble, the actress decked in a black cutout dress.

Featuring a chic boat-neck design with square shoulders and elegant long sleeves, the dress evoked a sense of timeless sophistication. Paired seamlessly with this top was a form-fitting, floor-length skirt that gracefully highlighted Shetty’s enviable figure.

The skirt's design stole the fashionistas’ attention by incorporating bold cuts along the waistline with intricate plastic detailing that looks nothing short of a revolutionary belt. Complementing the bold elegance of her attire, she wore a pair of matching black earrings. Her glam makeup and a sleek and sophisticated slicked-back hairstyle finished off her look for the day.

