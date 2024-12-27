Alia Bhatt vs Janhvi Kapoor Fashion Face-off: Who wore the iconic velvet gown better?

Red velvet gowns are known for their timeless elegance and sophistication, making them perfect for gracing red carpet moments and high-profile events. This classic attire has become a favorite among Bollywood actresses, and two divas who recently caught our attention with their stunning looks are Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. While their designs differed, both showcased how to make an unforgettable style statement.

Let's start by admiring our Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt. She dazzled in a stunning velvet gown that showcased her glamorous side. The dress boasted spaghetti straps and a square neckline, creating a lovely silhouette that gracefully draped over her figure. The upper section was beautifully embellished, adding a touch of sparkle that complemented the gown perfectly.

With its custom fit and flowy details, the gown looked as if it had been crafted especially for Alia.

As for her accessories, she wore a heavily embellished, dark blue, stone-studded neckpiece that settled beautifully around her neck, along with rings that added an edge to her feminine appeal. Her hair was styled in loose waves, parted in the middle, which created a voluminous and elegant effect.

Now, shifting our focus to Janhvi Kapoor’s recent look, the actress nailed her gown appearance with utmost perfection. Janhvi’s fashion game continues to rise, and her latest look left us completely hooked. For the event, she donned a red velvet gown featuring sleeveless details and a scooped neckline that revealed just the right amount of skin. The fitted silhouette hugged her body down to the thighs, flaring out slightly at the ends to allow for effortless movement.

Advertisement

Her accessories were equally charming. To add a contemporary touch to her look, the Devara actress chose a breathtaking necklace adorned with diamonds and black stones. She paired it with matching earrings, which stood out beautifully against her open hairstyle. Like Alia, Janhvi styled her hair in loose waves, complementing her glamorous outfit.

While Alia Bhatt exuded elegance with her sophisticated outfit, subtle makeup, and perfectly matching accessories, Janhvi Kapoor turned up the heat with her sultry gown, bold accessories, and striking makeup, giving equal attention to each of her features.

The trend of velvet gowns is here to stay, and both Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have nailed it with a perfect score of ten out of ten. For us, both actresses brought their A-game, but what are your thoughts?

Who do you think pulled off the velvet gown better? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the best time of the year with a smooth transition from casual jeans to gown and hot shorts