Janhvi Kapoor enjoys the best time of the year with a smooth transition from casual jeans to gown and hot shorts

Janhvi Kapoor in her “wonderland era” is our favorite. Spending fun time with her friends, brother, and sister, the actress set the internet on fire with her equally hot and glamorous looks. From a stunning gown to a bold shorts look, her recent photo dump has everything you need for an unforgettable party ensemble. Let’s check out each of her looks.

Her first photo was all about magic and glamour, thanks to the beautiful custom red velvet gown from Surya Sarkar’s collection. Gracefully crafted from deep red velvet fabric, the gown featured sleeveless details and a scooped neckline that highlighted her figure. With a custom fit, the gown delicately hugged Janhvi’s body down to the thighs, offering room for easy movement with subtle flowy details at the bottom. Perfectly designed with a smooth silhouette, this dress serves as the ideal inspiration for semi-formal evenings.

How can we skip the best part? Her accessories exuded a luxe statement. She wore a stunning black stone diamond necklace and matching earrings, perfectly blending a modern vibe with a traditional touch.

As for the other look, she looked hot and sexy in her bold shorts paired with a short corset top with embroidery from Dolce & Gabbana x Kim Kardashian. The sleeveless top featured a sweetheart neckline, and dramatic details at the end, making it a glamorous addition to the outfit. However, the piece that truly captured our attention was her choice of bottoms.

Exuding bold vibes, the Devara actress paired her top with hot shorts, presenting a unique take that proves actresses don’t stick to the usual and love to experiment. She kept her accessories the same, and as a high-fashion addition, she carried a Small Sicily Handbag valued at Rs 6,48,679.

The final look was definitely the cherry on top. In contrast to the two glamorous fits, Janhvi Kapoor's third look was all about rocking casual fashion. She slayed in a faux fur sleeve denim jacket from Balmain. The denim jacket, featuring unique fur sleeves, was worn open and casually paired with a white tank top, effortlessly blending style with comfort.

As for her bottoms, she styled her jacket with matching denim pants, cinched at the thighs and with a slight flare at the ends.

To style her look, she didn’t put much effort into accessories, opting for stud earrings and letting her outfit take center stage.

Throughout these looks, the actress kept her hair open with a middle parting, letting it flow naturally. The dewy makeup added an understated charm to her appearance.

These three Janhvi Kapoor looks exude different vibes, smoothly transitioning from casual to elegant and bold, offering the perfect style inspiration. Girlies, style up just like Janhvi did and slay the event with confidence.

