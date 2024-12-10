Janhvi Kapoor’s Rs 5,03,900 grey corset and skirt outfit is perfect party starter this season

When it comes to setting up fashion trends that leave jaws on the floor, Janhvi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to keep her fans on their toes. The actress recently unveiled a slew of pictures in an alluring grey outfit, yet again proving she is the reigning queen of glam. Let us take a closer look at her outfit.

Janhvi donned a grey outfit from the shelves of Wiederhoeft, once again demonstrating that she is a true fashionista. The stunning corset, made from blue-grey Harris Tweed, was splendidly embroidered with shiny glass beads in a distinctive "breastplate" pattern, making it appear to be a true piece of art. It featured internal metal boning for structure, lace-up construction to secure the fit, and adjustable support straps for comfort and style.

To complete her look, she paired the corset with a matching pencil skirt. The skirt came with a belt made from the same tweed fabric, adorned with gold hardware for an extra touch of elegance. It also featured a scooped hem and a center-back slit, adding just the right amount of drama. Together, the corset and skirt created a stunning, modern ensemble. This outfit comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 5,03,900.

Janhvi accessorized her monochrome outfit beautifully, adding complementary accessories to elevate her outfit. She wore a stunning pair of silver heels that added an extra touch of glam, along with a sleek wristwatch, tiny stud earrings, and delicate rings. Each accessory was simple yet striking, perfectly contrasting the boldness of the outfit.

Her makeup was flawless, leaning toward a soft and minimal palette. Glossy lips, blushed cheeks, brown eyeshadow, and mascara-laden lashes created fluttery eyes. Her hair was styled in loose curls, bouncing with volume, and her thick eyebrows were beautifully groomed. This ensured her beauty game matched the elegance of her outfit without fail.

For occasions where you want to go gorgeously bold, an outfit like Janhvi Kapoor's stunning grey corset and skirt is perfect for cocktail parties, evening galas, or exclusive dinner affairs. Formal evenings, gala cocktail parties, or high-end dinners are ideal for showcasing the outfit's boldness and elegance.

The structure and intricate detailing make it a perfect choice for events where you need to be fashion-forward, such as art exhibitions or designer showcases. It also works wonderfully for more formal receptions or red-carpet-like events when paired with the right accessories. To tone it down slightly, you can wear the corset or skirt separately with simpler items for a chic semi-formal look.

Janhvi Kapoor has once again proven that she can nail any look, whether it's casual chic or high-end glam. This grey tweed moment strikes the perfect chord for anyone looking to make a bold yet sophisticated statement. If you’re planning for your next big event, Janhvi's look is a must-consider for making a stunning impression!

