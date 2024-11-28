Alia Bhatt's Papa Don't Preach lehenga serves Barbie vibes and is for bridesmaids who love pop hues

It’s wedding season, and if you’re as lucky as I am to be a bridesmaid, it’s the perfect time to bring out your glam game. While the bride should always be the center of attention, you too can command some of the spotlight with the perfect lehenga—one that lets you shine without overshadowing the bride. Let’s time-travel to when Alia Bhatt embraced an unforgettable look from Papa Don’t Preach and explore how it can be your go-to lehenga for the next wedding you attend.

Alia Bhatt’s lehenga from her friend’s wedding in March 2022 showcased a very traditional yet modern style. The ivory skirt was entirely covered with intricate hand embroidery, delicate lacework, neon pink and orange sequins, and some acrylic embellishments. These vibrant, modern elements made the outfit pop while maintaining its elegance. The standout feature was the V-cut waist, held together with bold, OTT chains, adding an iconic, edgy touch to the otherwise graceful attire.

The hot fuchsia pink choli, made from raw silk, featured a playful butterfly cut and was beautifully adorned with 3D metallic work, beads, and sequins. This balanced youthful charm with sophistication, creating an amalgamation of bold design and intricate detail that made this lehenga both memorable and fashion-forward—perfect for any bridesmaid.

the Jigra actress completed her look with barely-there makeup. Her makeup palette featured a radiant, dewy base paired with a subtle, shimmery eyeshadow, eyeliner wing and soft pink gloss on the lips. This go-to look works beautifully for both destination weddings and laid-back brunches. She tied her hair up into a sleek, high ponytail, keeping the overall look polished yet casual. For jewelry, she chose a pair of classy earrings, embodying minimalistic beauty at its finest.

This lehenga is an ideal option for bridesmaids—it’s bright, beautiful, and perfect for the wedding season. With its hand-embroidered details, neon sequins, metallic embellishments, and OTT chains, it’s a complete collection of modern, stylish, and fresh design elements for weddings. And just like Alia Bhatt, if you wear it with playfulness, confidence, and elegance, it’s sure to make a statement.

So, step up your bridesmaid game this wedding season and take cues from Alia Bhatt on how to turn heads and make jaws drop!

