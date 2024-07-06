Indian weddings are continually evolving and becoming more enchanting and luxurious. This trend was clearly evident at the recent sangeet ceremony hosted by the Ambani family for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event was a showcase of Indian regal glamour, perfectly reflecting the celebratory mood of the occasion.

The Ambani women were particularly notable for their stunning attire, embracing the theme with elegance. They sported a range of outfits that blended traditional Indian elements with modern style, creating eye-catching fusion looks that charmed all in attendance.

The evening was not only a celebration of Anant and Radhika's upcoming wedding but also a display of fashion and style. Let's take a closer look at the sophisticated ensembles worn by the Ambani family during this special night.

What did the Ambani ladies wear to the star-studded sangeet night?

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli’s saree gown:

Isha Ambani made us swoon by opting for a vibrant blue and silver pre-draped saree. The classy and well-draped ensemble also featured a shiny silver brooch at the waist, holding the fusional ethnic outfit together. The classy and regal look literally glowed against the fabulous diva’s ethnic-ready ensemble. This was the first saree designed by the brand’s new creative director, Daniel Roseberry, and the result totally rendered us speechless.

Isha’s statement-worthy concept drape was further paired with a contrasting and shimmery silver blouse that was simply a gorgeous piece of art. The uniquely structured and glittery blouse was thoroughly embellished with sequins and crystal work, along with some delicate beads in the mix. The blouse was also elevated with an alluring circular neckline, and we loved the look.

Radhika Merchant in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s lehenga:

Radhika looked absolutely breathtaking in a vibrant pink lehenga set with subtle mauve and purple tones. The stylish ethnic ensemble provided a fresh and modern approach to traditional wedding attire. We're definitely done with the typical pink and red color schemes. The bride-to-be's lehenga was embellished with delicate silver embroidery and shimmering Swarovski crystals, giving her a luxurious and statement-making appearance.

This was paired with a pretty coral crop top-like blouse featuring an off-the-shoulder style alluring neckline. It was beautifully covered with silver embroidery work, just like the free-flowing lehenga skirt. The off-the-shoulder style also brought a modern twist to the traditional look. There were pretty and delicate hangings on the sleeves that simply elevated the mesmerizing ensemble.

Nita Mukesh Ambani in Falguni Shane Peacocks’s lehenga:

Making a stylish entrance on the stage during her beloved son’s sangeet night, Nita Mukesh Ambani opted for a vibrant and beautiful pink lehenga set that embodied all things fashionably fabulous. The classy and intricately jeweled ensemble literally exuded grace and beauty at its very best. This statement piece was designed by the ace couturiers Falguni and Shane Peacock, and the end result was nothing short of mind-blowing. She looked absolutely radiant.

The luxurious lehenga featured an embellished and free-flowing skirt with a rather dramatic silhouette that gracefully moved as she did. It also trailed behind her like a total boss. The elegant piece was enhanced and elevated with shimmery and shiny silver jewels. She paired it with an intricately embroidered cap-sleeved blouse with a circular neckline that was all things fierce and fabulous.

Shloka Mehta in Tamara Ralph’s saree:

Shloka Mehta looked like a modern princess in a sparkly saree that was a total work of art. The alluring and elegant ensemble was a custom saree designed especially for the celebrated businesswoman by none other than the ace Australian fashion designer, Tamara Ralph. The diva’s ethereal princess-like look served six yards of modern allure and traditional elegance. Shloka looked simply incomparable.

The fashionable crepe saree was embellished with intricate floral embroidery work, adding additional charm to the whole ethnic piece. She paired her drape with a matching halter-neck blouse, delicately laden with pearl work and intricate sequined accents. The crystal-studded back of the blouse with bow designs was the highlight of the outfit.

So, are you feeling inspired by the Ambani ladies’ incomparably gorgeous and traditional ensembles for the upcoming wedding season?

Which one of these amazing Ambani ladies-approved looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

