Lovebirds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are on the cusp of their happily-ever-after. Their grand wedding ceremony will take place on July 12th, 2024, marking the culmination of days filled with vibrant pre-wedding celebrations. The Ambani family hosted a grand mehendi ceremony last night, celebrating the soon-to-be-married couple’s love. However, it was Shloka Mehta’s look, which was the event’s highlight.

After all, Shloka Mehta’s mesmerizing look, styled to perfection by Diya Mehta Jatia, was a proper work of art. Why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at Shloka’s latest ensemble? Let’s get decoding!

Shloka Mehta’s gasp-worthy ethnic look:

When it comes to making a lasting mark with an incomparably classy wedding guest look, nobody does it better than Shloka Ambani. She knows just how to nail the elegant ethnic vibe, and her latest ensemble was no exception. The traditional outfit featured an enchanting gold-hued paan tissue saree, which was all things awesome and alluring. We’re taking notes here!

The resplendent look, which was designed by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite designers, Masaba Gupta, simply slayed. After all, the piece, worth Rs. 60,000, was created with fine silk threads and elevated with intricate zari embroidery with a pretty embroidery-laden border. The classy look also had a quirky and cute twist with a heart-shaped embroidered and scalloped pallu, celebrating the love shared by the happy couple.

The talented businesswoman paired this ethnic ensemble with a well-fitted and half-sleeved gold blouse, with an alluring neckline. It also hugged the diva’s curves, accentuating them to sheer perfection, helping her flaunt them. But that’s not all; she also added a contrasting parrot green-toned dupatta to elevate the look.

The sheer dupatta had an embroidered gold border with floral-inspired sequined embroidery work, and we loved how it added a breath of fresh air to the otherwise sophisticated and classy look. Even the unique hue of the ethnic look literally made Shloka’s complexion pop. She completed the look with matching gold sandals to give a well-harmonized appeal to her outfit.

Shloka Ambani’s accessories and glam picks:

Shloka’s accessories were also special, she went with heirloom traditional jewelry, which belonged to her nani maa (maternal grandmother). These blingy and statement choices allowed her to merge tradition with fashion.

The list included a gorgeous matar-styled gold necklace with matching dainty gold earrings and bracelets. She also added pretty bangles, a gasp-worthy gold maang-tikka, and classy matching rings on her fingers.

Mehta’s natural-looking makeup style, with a radiant base, added to her glow. She also added expertly filled eyebrows, volumizing mascara, pink eyeshadow, and kohl-rimmed eyes, enhancing her gaze. She added a pop of color with blush and nude lipstick to rock the look.

Last but definitely not least, Shloka’s hairstyle was just great too. She styled her dark tresses in a curly hairstyle with a middle parting that was perfectly pinned from the sides. Shloka totally aced the elegant hairstyle game. Even the red bindi looked awesome with her ensemble.

What did you think of Shloka Mehta’s traditional look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

