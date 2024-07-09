The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have caused quite a sensation across the country. The star-studded guest list for these events has truly shown off some incredible fashion. The couple's nearest and dearest have brought a wealth of style and sophistication, and we're absolutely loving it.

One standout from these celebrations was Shloka Mehta’s incomparable look at yesterday’s Haldi ceremony. The modern diva wore a traditional ethnic outfit that was simply amazing, offering a masterclass in acing traditional wear with modern twists.

Shloka Mehta’s stunning look had us swooning and picking our jaws up off the floor. Why don’t we zoom in and take a proper look at her latest ethnic ensemble? Read on for some major wedding season-ready ethnic wear inspiration.

Shloka Mehta’s multicolored traditional look:

Shloka Mehta is definitely stealing the spotlight at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities with her stunning ethnic outfits. We can't get enough of her elegant style and are completely charmed by it, making mental notes as we speak. Her most recent attire for the couple’s private Haldi ceremony last night was just as impressive.

Her recent mesmerizing appearance left us completely smitten. The elegant outfit showcased a stunning multicolored lehenga set, drawing inspiration from the traditional Gujarati attire, and was custom-made for the businesswoman by the renowned fashion designer Anamika Khanna. Her sophisticated look also had a touch of glamour.

Advertisement

The charming look, styled to pure perfection by Dia Mehta Jatia, was heavily laden with traditional prints and intricate embroidery, as well as sequin work. The beautiful nature-inspired floral designs on the gasp-worthy ethnic ensemble were a total work of ethnic art. The vibrant colors of the traditional look literally popped against Isha Ambani’s sister-in-law’s glowy complexion.

The lehenga set, inspired by Rajasthani culture, showcased a snug cap-sleeved blouse with a bold print and golden droplets on the sleeve hems, enhancing the stunning choice. The deep rectangular neckline, sensational and elegant, brought a touch of allure to the refined ethnic outfit. The beautifully draped lehenga set was simply flawless. Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law finished off the vibrant ensemble with coordinating traditional sandals, and we're definitely inspired!

Shloka Mehta’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about Shloka’s accessories game, she went with supremely traditional gold jewelry. This spectacular selection included a gorgeous layered Kundan necklace with matching bracelets and gasp-worthy gold jhumkas. She also added matching bangles, a statement-worthy Kundan maang-tikka, and classy matching rings on her fingers. These elegant gold choices added some bling to her look without stealing attention from the ensemble itself.

Advertisement

Shloka Mehta’s makeup look was also flawless. She opted for a natural-looking makeup style with a radiant base that enhanced her natural glow. Her expertly darkened and filled eyebrows, volumizing mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, and black kohl-rimmed eyes beautifully defined her gaze. She added some sass with a rouge blush and orange matte lipstick to accentuate her beauty.

Last but definitely not least, Shloka’s hairstyle was just great. She styled her dark tresses in a naturally flowing and well-tied long braid that slayed. With a combed-back base and traditional white gajra, Shloka aced the elegant hairstyle game. Even the red bindi looked absolutely awesome with her outfit.

What did you think of Shloka Mehta’s traditional look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ananya Panday: 3 times Bollywood divas proved anarkalis are wedding season must-haves