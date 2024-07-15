Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Shloka Ambani’s blush pink and gold lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is the ethnic outfit of our dreams

The Ambani family organized an extravagant celebration of their son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony as well as a series of other grand pre-wedding festivities. And while the celebration gave everyone a royal feel, it was the Ambani ladies who stole the show and Shloka Ambani stood out in every sense with her fashion game on point.

There was a grand show at the wedding pre-festivities. Shloka Ambani owned the spotlight with her elegant fashion. Dia Jai Mehta, her sister and stylist, posted stunning images of her, and Shloka looked nothing short of a vision. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Shloka Ambani’s latest look

Shloka Ambani’s lehenga was a harmonious blend of blush pink and golden hues, crafted to perfection by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The blouse of the lehenga featured intricate detailing in shades of golden, pink, and silver adorned with delicate embroidery, adding a touch of regal splendor.

Her lehenga skirt was in a soft blush pink hue, embellished with elaborate silver embroidery cascading gracefully all over. The skirt was further accentuated with a golden border that enhanced the richness of the embroidery and defined the waistline.

Adding to the ensemble’s allure was a white dupatta delicately draped over Shloka Ambani’s shoulders. This dupatta featured exquisite golden floral embroidery enhancing the ethereal beauty of the outfit.

Shloka Ambani’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, Shloka Ambani opted for a dazzling diamond necklace that added a radiant sparkle to her neckline. Diamond bangles adorned her wrists and earrings that matched her necklace completed her look.

Beautywise, Shloka opted for soft nude lipstick and lashes adorned with mascara. Her kohl-defined eyes accentuated her look and the soft smokey eyes added a hint of drama to her look. She embraced the tradition with mehendi-adorned hands adding a cultural touch to her look. Meanwhile, her half-tied hairstyle, adorned with floral accents, gave a playful touch to her overall appearance.

Shloka Ambani’s gorgeous look was a harmonious blend of style, tradition, and grace, serving an ethnic vision and inspiration for all.

