Shloka Ambani wears floral kurta set worth Rs 8,200 and it’s easy, breezy and stylish

Every time the Ambanis step out, they do so in grand style. However, this time, it was Shloka Ambani’s fashion choice that intrigued us the most. Recently, Shloka and her husband Akash Ambani, were spotted casting their votes in Maharashtra. Although elections are serious business, Shloka managed to keep it cool and casual, wearing an elegant white floral kurta. Let's take a closer look at her attire.

Shloka's kurta was from the label Roza Pret. It showcased a beautiful blend of sophistication, comfort, and contemporary fashion. The highlight of her outfit was the stunning white kurta, embellished with a soothing watercolor motif that instantly uplifted the entire ensemble.

The gentle yet striking print adorned the sweep of the kurta, making it the focal point of the outfit without being overly extravagant. This was not just any white kurta; it featured a contrast V neckline adorned with hand-drawn floral patterns, elevating the piece to a new level of grace and beauty.

Nita Ambani's daughter in law paired her kurta with matching parallel pants featuring similar watercolor motifs, creating a look that is both stylish and serene. The relaxed fit of the pants perfectly complements the tailored fit of the kurta. Whether she’s running errands or enjoying a casual day out with friends, this outfit will work beautifully with effortless grace. The total cost of her outfit is Rs 8,200.

Shloka Ambani chose a simple yet stylish approach for her accessories. She layered stacked bracelets and wore a minimalist wristwatch, maintaining a relaxed and contemporary theme. To complete her look, she opted for black slides, adding an extra touch of comfort.

In a refreshing departure from traditional, elaborate beauty looks Shloka decided to go without makeup to highlight her natural beauty. Her skin appeared radiant and fresh as she embraced her natural glow. Her hair was styled straight and worn open, complementing the casual vibe of her outfit.

Shloka Ambani's Roza Pret kurta set exemplifies how the simplest looks can be the most effective—bright, fresh, and elegant with minimal effort. If you’ve been searching for the perfect outfit that transitions easily from day to night, now is the time to embrace an ivory kurta set like Shloka’s.

What do you think about Shloka Ambani’s latest look? Share with us in the comments below.

