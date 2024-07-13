Anant-Radhika Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Ajrakh print saree with zardosi work; Kajal Aggarwal exudes beauty in olive lehenga

The post-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have kickstarted with an Ashirvad ceremony. The stars from Bollywood, Tollywood (South), and cricket premises have landed and making their presence.

While everyone has been putting their best fashion self forward, our eyes caught two gorgeous South Indian divas, Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Both of them have previously worked in Bollywood and blended in well with their acting skills. Millions of people love to watch Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna on the big screens.

However, their fans not only fall for their acting skills but they also go gaga over their stunning looks. Kajal and Rashmika, both of them have proved to be quite a fashionista themselves. So, without any delay, let’s delve deep into their lookbooks for the event.

Rashmika Mandanna in Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal saree

Rashmika Mandanna wore a gorgeous shimmery midnight-blue Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Ashirvad ceremony. The six yards of elegance featured geometric patterns intricately embellished with sequins all over it, giving it a glittery effect. However, the Comrade actress paired it with a sleeveless blouse with a dipping neckline.

Rashmika opted for a beautiful princess-cut neckpiece adorned with blue-ish stones with diamonds that matched perfectly with her ensemble’s colors. She completed it with a pair of dainty earrings, a stack of bangles, and a ring.

However, Mandanna’s makeup artist team chose to give her a bold look with the outfit that she has been wearing. With bold smokey eyes and a soft wing, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and pink lip shade, her look was completed. But the mogra-covered bun definitely is a show stealer!

Kajal Aggarwal in an olive lehenga

Kajal Aggarwal looked absolutely stunning in an olive lehenga that featured a beautiful gota patti detailing and sequinned embellishments all over it. She paired it with a matching choli that was also embroidered with sequins, beads, and zari, and completed it with a dupatta neatly pleated and tucked over her shoulders.

Kajal went with a gorgeous polki choker set, including a neckpiece, a pair of matching stone-studded earrings, and a stack of bangles, that complemented her outfit beautifully.

The South Indian actress opted for a subtle look with matte-finish foundation, some blush, defined brows, brownish eyes with mascara, tight lined with kajal, and added a mauve lip shade to complete the look. She chose a simple hairstyle by pulling her hair in a textured ponytail and adorning it with a garland.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Ashirvad ceremony is in full swing, and the guests have started to drop by.

Let us know whose look you liked the most - Rashmika Mandanna or Kajal Aggarwal?

