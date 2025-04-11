Ankita Lokhande wears tangerine cape design blouse with ready-to-wear saree and it’s perfect cocktail party look

Ankita Lokhande is easily one of the most influential celebrities when it comes to serving saree flairs. The TV star is often seen flaunting graceful sarees, be it traditional drapes for festivals or contemporary glam for a party night look—the diva has got the ethnic pick for every occasion. Her latest traditional ensemble was no exception, as Lokhande walked alongside her husband, Vicky, in a gorgeous six-yard drape. The innovative saree featured unconventional style components, which are a game-changer for your next saree style.

Ankita Lokhande was spotted in a breezy tangerine saree that exuded partywear vibes. The TV icon’s flair was whimsical and alluring as it featured several contemporary style components. The otherwise plain saree was beautifully elevated with sequin embellishments at the trim, making it shimmery and party-ready.

However, the showstopper element of Ankita’s outfit was her blouse and that one extra piece of fabric on her shoulder, which made her outfit go from traditional to Westernized. Starting with the blouse, Lokhande’s tangerine blouse was fully embellished with parallel lines of sequin work, making it perfect for a party night out attire. The sultry bodice with a V-neckline featured several strings of tassels trailing down around her shoulders, making her ethnic outfit unconventional yet striking.

The reality TV star gracefully draped her saree with neatly tucked pleats, shaping the lower half. She pleated her pallu in a single fall, pinning it on her blouse hemline and then on the shoulder so that the blouse could be highlighted more. What could have been a usual saree drape, Ankita took it up a notch by adding an extra piece of fabric, the same as her saree, and tucked it on her other shoulder—adding an Indo-Western edge to her fit.

Without overdoing her glam-approved finesse, the Pavitra Rishta fame adorned kundan and diamond statement earrings in mint color, making it a party-perfect look.

For her make-up, Ankita, aka Archana, kept her glam understated yet striking with gold-shimmer eyeshadows, blushed-up cheeks, and Barbie-pink lips. She flaunted her highlighted strands in side-swept curls, exuding vintage Hollywood vibes.

