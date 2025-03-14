Ankita Lokhande's Holi look in red saree screams 'mohe rang do laal'; check out 3 more times she stunned in six-yard grace
Ankita Lokhande sizzles in a stunning red saree as she celebrates Holi. The popular TV actress was spotted posing with her husband and in-laws.
Pavitra Rishta stalwart Ankita Lokhande celebrated Holi with her family in style. The TV diva donned a sultry satin red saree for the occasion. The minimal yet striking drape featured a deep red hue, making a bold statement. The Bigg Boss contender paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart square neckline and ruched detailing.
However, this isn’t the first time Ankita Lokhande has stunned in a red saree. A true saree connoisseur, she has an array of red saree looks that deserve a spot on your “save-the-look” list. Let’s take a look at her top three red saree slays!
1. Red Dola Silk Saree
Ankita Lokhande added a touch of glamour to her traditional dola silk saree with a modern chic twist. The red saree, adorned with golden accents, looked absolutely ravishing on her. The TV actress elevated her look with a traditional Pahadi Gulband necklace, adding cultural elegance. To balance traditional with contemporary style, she styled her hair in a messy ponytail updo, bringing a chic edge to her ensemble.
2. Red cocktail saree
Ankita Lokhande’s red cocktail saree is the perfect choice for a romantic dinner night. The style icon stunned in a crumpled red saree, elegantly draped over a beautifully embellished red blouse. Lokhande accessorized the look with a Mughal-inspired kundan and pearl necklace, paired with matching earrings.
3. .Red Banarasi Silk Saree
Ankita gleamed like a royal queen in a red Banarasi silk saree, pairing it with a contrasting bright blue shawl for a regal touch. She elevated the look with a polki pearl necklace and matching earrings, while a traditional Marathi nath added a graceful Maharashtrian charm.
Popularly known as Archana from Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande has made her mark in the TV industry with her acting talent and striking beauty. However, her impeccable saree game is equally noteworthy, with these standout looks showcasing her flair for styling ethnic ensembles.
