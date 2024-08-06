Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the popular cooking-comedy show, has become one of the most entertaining shows on television. Over the past few weeks, many famous personalities have graced the show. In the upcoming episode, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on the show to entertain viewers.

The latest promo released by the official channel on their Instagram account reveals Shraddha Kapoor interacting with the show's celebrity participants in a fun-filled segment. Alongside Shraddha, viewers can expect a surprise guest who will add to the hilarity of the episode.

The promo begins with some spooky guests making a dramatic entrance at Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair’s cooking stations. Shraddha Kapoor humorously reacts, saying, “Arre, mere bhai beheno ko bhi bula liya yahan par” (Hey, you have even called my brothers and sisters here).”

The arrival of the skeletons leads Aly Goni to comment, “Yaar, ye Ankita Lokhande ki awaaz hai” (Bro, this is Ankita Lokhande's voice). This is followed by a hilarious scream from Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande, which leaves everyone in stitches.

The caption of the promo states, “Laughter Chefs mein ek sundar stree ke peechhe peechhe aaye kuch aur bhi nayab chehre. (In Laughter Chefs, behind a beautiful woman, there are also some other unique faces.)”

The upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs will also feature internet sensation Dr. Aniruddhacharya. Recently, iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra also appeared on the show.

Now, Shraddha Kapoor is set to appear on the reality show to promote their upcoming film Stree 2.

Laughter Chefs features famous faces from the entertainment industry, such as Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Sudesh Lehri, Nia Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande. Hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the show has been extended due to its popularity and will air until September. Catch it every Thursday and Friday at 10 PM.

