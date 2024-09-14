The second week of September was one of the most fashionably active weeks that we’ve seen in a while. Bollywood’s trendsetting celebrities went above and beyond to turn heads by slaying in stunning ensembles, which legit made our hearts skip a beat. These beloved stars really showed us how to take our style to the next level, and we’re super inspired. From fiery dresses to incomparable ethnic looks, we’re speechless.

So, without any further do, why don’t we dive right in and look back at some of the most fashionably fabulous looks that were served by our favorite Bollywood actresses this week? After all, it’s time to update the fashion charts!

7 most fashionable celebrity looks of the week:

Suhana Khan in embroidered red saree:

The Archies actress knows just how to look classy, and her latest red-hued look was just gorgeous. It featured a bright and beautiful custom-crafted saree, which was crafted by none other than the fashion experts at Torani.

The thoroughly embroidered drape was taken to the next level with shimmery and intricate gold work that looked fabulous. The fitted half-sleeved blouse also had an alluring neckline that added a sultry twist to her luxurious ethnic look. It also helped the actress flaunt her fiery curves.

Janhvi Kapoor in a pretty pink floral saree:

The Devara: Part 1 actress recently made our hearts skip a beat in a stylish pink ombre saree that looked just alluring. This luxurious piece, known as the ‘Nishat Bagh Ombré Saree and Embroidered Blouse’, was designed to perfection by Nachiket Barve.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor’s drape was a total masterpiece, which was delicately laden with pretty pink floral embellishments. She paired it with a sleeveless sequined floral blouse with an alluring neckline that looked hotter than ever. Even the hue of the saree was all things femme and fabulous.

Alia Bhatt in bold black leather dress:

The Darlings actress left onlookers speechless this week as she stepped out in a black leather dress that was alluring and aesthetic. The backless dress also had sophisticated halter neck straps with a fiery cowl-like twist.

The classy pick also had a ruched design, which added to its texture. Alia Bhatt’s dress also had a form-fitting silhouette, which highlighted her curves in all the right places.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in black slip dress:

When we hear slip dresses, our mind often goes to their classic design hence, we end up underestimating such looks. However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently showed us just how fiery a slip dress can actually be in an edgy black piece from Yves Saint Laurent.

Advertisement

The gown itself had a gorgeous sheer lace bust with a rather fiery halter V neckline. A mini cape detail on the back was its highlight. We also loved how gracefully the dress moved with the actress, as she walked ahead with confidence.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra in multicolored saree:

The Sukhee actress has consistently left us swooning over her saree collection, and her latest colorful addition was no different. The elegant drape, which was like a painter's color palette come to life, literally made the actress’ complexion glow.

It also featured a shimmering border, adding a formal touch to the look. She completed the look with a multicolored blouse with intricate silver embroidery, enhancing the overall glamor of the outfit. We are totally obsessed.

Malaika Arora in floral ivory drape gown:

The Dabangg 2 actress recently wore a statement ivory gown with a sophisticated halter neckline and dramatic cape sleeves, which perfectly elevated the look with some panache. Malaika Arora’s gown also had a backless design that gave it a fiery touch.

Advertisement

However, what made this look extra special was the floral embellishment added on the sleeves and the waist. Even her minimalistic accessory choices were just perfect for the resplendent pick. The draped look was just all things trendy.

Triptii Dimri in fusional white lehenga look:

The Animal actress, Triptii Dimri, is a big fan of giving unique twists to her looks. This was proven by the white-hued ethnic look she wore this week. The classy outfit featured a gasp-worthy lehenga that merged modern allure with ethnic elegance.

Its half-sleeved crop top-like blouse had a fitted silhouette that helped her flaunt her curves. Its lined design also added to the overall texture. This was paired with a floral skirt that had a colorful border. She also added a modern twist with a belt, and we loved that.

So, with these super hot looks from the last week of September, these Bollywood actresses have visibly raised the fashion bar. It’s quite safe to say that they have truly made a mark in the world of fashion with these looks. In fact, such looks actually become an inspiration for us, helping us explore and experiment with fashion trends to update and upgrade our wardrobes.

Advertisement

So, which of this week’s top celebrity looks is your absolute favorite? Are you ready to unleash your inner fashion queen? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor vs Bhumi Pednekar fashion face-off: Who wore the bright red Sabyasachi suit better?