Raksha Bandhan is here with a lot of positivity and celebration, Siblings get together to celebrate their connection and this obviously includes our favorite Bollywood family i.e. the Kapoor family. Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the darling fashionista, Raha were spotted as they stepped out together in elegant traditional looks.

Let’s just zoom right in and have a proper look at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress and her adorable baby girl’s Raksha Bandhan looks. It’s time to get inspiration from Alia Bhatt and Raha.

Alia Bhatt went above and beyond to serve ethnic elegance with her statement-worthy Raksha Bandhan look, just like she always does. Her vibrant sea green suit was all things alluring. Her classy ethnic ensemble also had a slightly oversized silhouette that made the ensemble rather comfortable and stylish for the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

Her classy look featured a long calf-length kurta with 3/4th sleeves and an embellished and high neckline that elevated the elegant ensemble. Further, the bright hue of the Darlings actress’ fabulous ethnic outfit also helped her complexion glow. Even the delicate floral embroidery on the neckline was just on point. This classy look, created by none other than the fashion mavens at Anavila, was just all things amazing.

This was paired with matching ankle-length pants with a wide-legged silhouette that matched the kameez’s style and design. The high-waisted salwar was a great pick. She also added the matching sheer Jade Dupatta, which elegantly showcased a delicate floral cluster print on silk organza. It was beautifully accented by colored piping on the edges, which added to the magnificent ethnic look.

She completed her look with contrasting silver sandals, a high and sleek bun, and a minimalistic makeup look that totally rocked. She also added a touch of blush and lip gloss to elevate her look.

Meanwhile, the little angel, Raha Kapoor, opted for a full-sleeved, well-pleated, and long velvet dress that looked cute and classy. The fusional dress had an embroidered V-shaped neckline. She also added matching sandals to take the pink outfit to the next level. Even her bun hairstyle was just adorable.

So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor’s elegant Raksha Bandhan looks? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

