Mouni Roy and Disha Patani recently took a vacation, stunning in the vibrant landscapes of Thailand while setting the fashion scene ablaze with their impeccable beachwear choices. From fiery co-ord sets to effortless beach-wear wonders, their style not only screams vacation glam but also serves as a refreshing source of inspiration for modern fashionistas who love to rock stylish looks during their getaways.

Ready to dive into the sassy-style journey of these two besties? Let’s explore the allure of their beachwear ensembles and get inspired for our own vacations with our closest friends. Are you ready? Let’s get started!

4 sincerely fabulous beachwear ensembles:

Trendy co-ord sets:

Mouni Roy loves to experiment with her fashion choices, and Disha Patani is no different. Together, the besties showed us how to rock vibrant looks with unmatched style. Mouni’s burnt orange-hued crochet co-ord set, featuring a fitted bralette and matching mini-skirt, was absolutely fierce. The deep, alluring halter neckline was on point, perfectly accentuating her curves.

Similarly, Disha embraced the beach-ready vibes in a stunning purple bralette, paired with a matching sarong and bottoms, effortlessly nailing the carefree yet chic look.

Printed bikini sets:

Many fashionistas tend to shy away from printed bikinis, fearing they might make them look unflattering or unexpectedly bloated. However, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are here to prove that notion wrong. These besties confidently rocked some of the most striking pieces.

Mouni turned heads in an animal-printed bikini set, featuring a halter bralette with a bold neckline and bottoms paired with a long, skirt-like sarong tied at the side. Meanwhile, Disha stunned in a matching red and black printed set that looked equally amazing, both of them showing how to pull off prints with confidence and style.

Chic contrast bikini sets:

In addition to their love for fully printed sets, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani also know how to slay in contrasting bikini sets, elevating their beach looks to a whole new level. These mix-and-match ensembles allow the divas to flaunt their curves while maintaining a subtle, chic vibe.

Mouni rocked a printed halter bralette paired with classic black bottoms, effortlessly blending boldness with elegance. Meanwhile, Disha followed suit, flaunting her fiery curves in a similar contrasting set, exuding total boss-babe energy. We're absolutely obsessed with their unique and standout looks!

Must-have stylish cover-ups:

Both Disha Patani and Mouni Roy love to elevate their beachwear looks with some of the most stunning cover-up pieces, perfect for lounging by the beach. Mouni, in particular, proved this with a long, loose-sleeveless dress that she wore to cover up her animal-printed bikini set.

The oversized silhouette allowed her to relax and destress effortlessly while still looking chic. From cover-ups to sarongs, these are absolute must-haves for any beach wardrobe, especially during summer.

It’s safe to say that when these besties hit the beach, they’re all about rocking the ultimate vacation vibe. Whether soaking in the picturesque beauty or enjoying the ocean waves, they leave an unforgettable mark with their fashion-forward, beach-ready choices. From alluring co-ord sets to effortlessly stylish bikini ensembles, every outfit they wore was HOTTER than ever.

