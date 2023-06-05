Disha Patani and Mouni Roy ooze oomph in sultry short dresses at an event; WATCH

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are the newest BFFs in town. The two traveled to the US for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainer Tours this year and developed a strong bond. Their social media was flooded with pictures of the two posing together on the tour. Since then they have been spotted at several events and gatherings dishing out major BFF goals. While both actresses are talented and have proved their acting prowess in several hits, they also make headlines for stunning style statements.

Mouni and Disha have a similar taste in style which is mostly bold and majestic. They can also sport simple yet stylish girl-next-door looks which they have proved whenever they meet for casual outings. However, their looks always become the talk of the town whenever they attend an event.

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's recent look

Disha Patani looked smoking hot in a pastel blue mini dress with a plunging neckline. The strapless dress made her look like a bombshell. She completed the look with glittery makeup, pink lips, and kept her hair open. The look was minimal and she only carried a small Chanel bag as an accessory with stilettos in a similar shade, beige. Disha's Chanel bag costs around $ 11,500 which comes to around INR 9,50,687.75. It is a small Classic Double Flap bag in caviar leather.

BFF Mouni also looked fabulous in a satin mini dress. The figure-hugging dress also has a slit at the thigh. Like Disha, Mouni also kept her look minimal and wore silver stilettos, and kept her tresses open. The light waves in her hair made her look dreamy. The pair walked out of the restaurant and posed for the paparazzi. The video also shows Disha sharing something with Mouni and laughing. The actresses were also accompanied by their friend.

Take a look at Disha and Mouni's look here:

