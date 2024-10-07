Disha Patani is a big fan of everything Gen-Z fashion. She was papped last evening as she stepped out for a meal in Khar, Mumbai, and her latest look was no different. The stylish ensemble featured a fitted beige bodysuit with printed baggy jeans that totally rocked. She consistently slays in some of the most stylish outfits, serving us proving that modern fashion always hits just the right mark. We are feeling super inspired by her sincerely elegant look.

So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Disha Patani’s sincerely stylish ensemble for a major dose of modern fashion inspiration by the Bollywood beauty?

Disha Patani’s stylish look featured a beige-hued sleeveless bodysuit that had a visibly fitted silhouette. This helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure along with accentuating her fiery curves to perfection. The circular neckline also gave a fiery twist to her OOTN. It’s quite safe to say that she redefined what it means to look cool while feeling comfortable with her sassy choices for this one.

This was paired with low-waisted and baggy denim cargo pants that looked all things fabulous with the fitted top. The contrasting silhouette of the floor-length denim jeans also worked very well toward creating a properly sassy Gen-Z-approved ensemble. These pants, also known as the ‘Forest Camo Colossus Jeans’ were crafted to perfection by the fashion geniuses at Jaded London, and they came with an unexpected price tag of Rs. 10,500. With the vintage-washed print, the jeans rocked.

The Malang actress also chose to complete her ensemble with casual white sneakers, which gave her outfit a harmonious appeal. These went very well with the print of the jeans, as well. Gotta love how the sporty twist made the Gen-Z ensemble all the more amazing. We’re totally in love with her chic as well as visibly comfortable outfit, and we’re taking notes.

Furthermore, talking about her accessory game, the Kanguva actress chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble, making sure that the attention was kept focused on her much-deserving Gen-Z-approved ensemble. This list included delicate layered gold bracelets and a matching ring on her finger.

The Welcome 3 actress also chose to leave her hair open and style it into natural waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. The stylish hairstyle, with a middle parting, elevated the appeal of the overall ensemble.

On the other hand, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress also chose to flaunt her natural beauty with a subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, and the perfect pink lip gloss with a touch of sheen, which complemented and elevated her hot outfit. Doesn’t she look like a total knockout With a smile that makes our hearts beat faster?

So, what did you think of Disha Patani’s stylish Gen-Z fit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please leave a comment below to share all your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

