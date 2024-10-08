When it comes to fashion fabulousness, nobody is able to hit just the mark quite as well as Mira Rajput Kapoor. Recently, she proved that same in a super stylish sleeveless buttoned-up long dress that looked all things amazing and alluring. This is perfect for a brunch date with the girls. Her stunning black-hued look was just the most fashionable choice. Her gasp-worthy look was the most inspiring. We undoubtedly aced the whole chic ensemble.

So, why don’t we zoom right in to have a detailed glance at Shahid Kapoor’s wifey’s latest ensemble to get a major dose of fierce fashion-forward inspiration from the trendy fashionista for your next brunch date?

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s trend-worthy black-colored look looked just amazing against her complexion. The charming look featured a sleeveless black dress that looked just great with her well-toned frame. The buttoned-up style of the ankle-length dress was just totally simple as well as spectacular. We absolutely loved its overall modern allure.

The high and collared neckline of the long dress also looked supremely sophisticated, giving a rather fashionable twist to her oh-so-charming look. Even the fitted silhouette of the dress was beautifully wrapped around her toned frame, accentuating her well-toned curves. The fiery front slit also added a rather seductive and stunning twist to her spectacular ensemble.

The sincerely chic brunch outfit, crafted by the fashion mavens at Maison Alaïa, was affordable with an unexpected price of Rs. 18,000. This is exactly what made the diva’s ensemble so very unique. But that’s not all; she also completed her look with classy gold strappy heels from Alaïa, as well. These classy picks, known as the Perforated High Heel Mules, helped elevate the diva’s look to the next level.

Advertisement

In addition to her classy outfit, Mira also went the extra mile by incorporating statement-worthy yet simplistic accessories into her look. She adorned herself with stud earrings and a gold cuff-like bracelet with matching rings on her fingers, which added a touch of elegance. They added a touch of glam and formal beauty to her oh-so-stylish stylish ensemble. With a styling as perfect as this one, the outfit was bound to slay, don't you agree?

Moreover, Rajput's glamorous makeup look was just as unmatched as always. She sported delicate shimmery eyeshadow with perfectly shaped eyebrows, bold black eyeliner, and lash-enhancing and volumizing black mascara. Furthermore, the diva incorporated a touch of pink blush, shimmering highlighter, and a lovely glossy nude lipstick for that touch of color. It's admirable how it accentuated her innate beauty.

Equally impressive was Mira's sleek hairstyle with a teased appearance, making it the ultimate choice. She elegantly fashioned her tresses into a natural-looking waves that gracefully framed her face. This classy and manageable look, with a middle parting, also allowed her dark yet luscious locks to freely cascade down the diva’s back and shoulders.

Advertisement

We're definitely loving the amazing choices that enhanced the diva's overall brunch outfit. But, what did you think of Mira Rajput’s shirt dress outfit? Please leave a Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan wears Ralph Lauren black dress and it can be a classic choice for your BFF's bachelorette party