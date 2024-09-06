Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is a refreshing sight in green and golden saree as she graces Siddhivinayak Temple with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple where they offered prayers for their upcoming child. Their appearance was full of grace as it demonstrated happiness for the baby’s arrival. Dressed in an elaborate but simple green saree, Deepika looked resplendent while Ranveer looked handsome in a white kurta. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits.

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as usual; she wore a beautiful green and golden saree draped over a green blouse with half sleeves and round neck. It has thick golden borders and round golden motifs all over its fabric which gives the saree glamor and richness. She folded it and wore it over her shoulders more popularly as the pallu, adding a more classical touch to her persona.

While Ranveer Singh decided to wear a rather minimalistic yet royal look, wearing a crisp white kurta. His casual outfit was quite elegant and matched Deepika’s heavy saree and both of them looked like a beautiful pair at the temple.

In the case of accessories, she kept it very simple with just green round earrings and skipped all other accessories. Her makeup was natural in style, and hence soft smokey eye makeup and glowing cheeks elevated her style and beauty. She had her hair styled in a middle-parted bun completing her refined temple look.

Deepika’s luminous simplicity was perfectly complemented by Ranveer Singh’s own subdued style. With his classic white kurta, he wore round shades that gave him a modern look. The hefty beard and slicked-back ponytail lent an informal aspect to his dress, resulting in a well-groomed but casual appearance.

Deepika and Ranveer complemented each other really well; both wore colors that paid their homage to the sanctity of the temple. A visit to Siddhivinayak was not just a pious experience but a refreshing note of passion and anticipation for the new course they are about to embark upon.

