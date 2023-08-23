Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood divas are reviving THESE fashion trends big way

Bollywood actresses, who serve as trendsetters for millions of fashion fans, have long had a strong effect on India's fashion scene. The fashion trends adopted by these great females have become even more diversified and intriguing in recent years. The Bollywood actresses easily exhibit their exquisite taste in everything from traditional ethnic clothing like sarees and lehengas decorated with elaborate embroidery and decorations to contemporary fusion designs that merge Indian and Western features. Bold colors, statement jewelry, and unconventional shapes have become prominent in their fashion choices, displaying a wonderful balance of tradition and contemporary. These actresses' wardrobe choices continue influencing and changing the Indian fashion landscape.

The silver sparkly trend

Silver sparkly dresses have a glamorous history that can be traced back to the early 20th century. Janhvi Kapoor recently wore an exquisite handcrafted antique gown by Marc Bouwer. This holographic silver gown had a train that gracefully swept the floor, as well as a figure-hugging shape with a plunging neckline highlighting Kapoor's exquisite form. The carefully selected antique fabric offered a nostalgic appeal while also assuring a unique and distinctive design. The magnificent beading and delicate embroidery lent a sense of luxury to the ensemble, demonstrating Bouwer's attention to detail. The silvery sparkling style was so resurrected. This gown is worth Rs 4.26 Lakhs.

The Anarkali trend

Anarkali dresses have a rich historical significance, originating in the Mughal era of India and Pakistan, and have evolved into a timeless and elegant style. With her breathtaking black costume, Deepika Padukone, known for her exceptional fashion sense, resurrected the allure of Anarkali suits. The actress wore a stunning Anarkali with a sequined top bodice, emitting an air of elegance. The whole Anarkali was embellished with sparkling sequins, which added a sense of luxury and brightness. The entire sleeves of the dress included delicate lace trimming on the borders, adding to its attractiveness. Deepika's majestic appearance was wonderfully matched by her elegant, swept-back hairstyle. This stunning Anarkali costume, designed by the renowned Anamika Khanna, showed the actress' ageless beauty and flawless elegance, making her seem breathtakingly gorgeous.

The pant-suit trend

Pantsuit dresses have a fascinating history, emerging in the 20th century as a symbol of women's empowerment and breaking traditional gender norms. Alia Bhatt, a style star in her own way, looked stunning in a pantsuit designed by Helen Anthony, a prominent British designer. The pantsuit's sleek lines and exquisite workmanship perfectly matched Alia's small body, emitting a powerful but sophisticated air. Alia completed her outfit with a trendy plait with flicks that nicely emphasized her features. Alia Bhatt once again demonstrated her fashion skills, seamlessly adopting and reimagining conventional trends with her distinct flare.

The crochet dress trend

Crochet dresses have a rich history, originating in ancient times as a traditional craft before evolving into a popular fashion trend known for its intricate patterns and bohemian charm. Kiara Advani's red carpet outings have always been spectacular, and her most recent wardrobe decision demonstrated her bold approach to style. Kiara looked great in a fitted red crochet tube midi-dress by famous designer Magda Butrym. The sweetheart neckline gave tenderness and charm to the ensemble, emphasizing her innate attractiveness. The ensemble radiated confidence and refinement when paired with similar shoes, illustrating that crochet can be both sophisticated and attractive. Kiara Advani's embracing of this style illustrates her crochet dresses can be considered bold fashion choices, further cementing Kiara’s position as a real fashion star.

The sheer mesh trend

Sheer mesh dresses have a history rooted in the 1920s when flapper fashion embraced the idea of revealing and daring clothing. Shraddha Kapoor, who is renowned for her diverse fashion choices, has revived the retro style with a gorgeous costume that demands to be decoded. Her Zara shirt and pants brilliantly caught the essence of the era. The Rs. 5,990 pants were perfectly fitted, while the Rs. 3,290 top provided a touch of glam with its mesh crop design. The crop top emitted a disco atmosphere evocative of the 1970s, while the Rs. 3,290 glittery shoulder detailing completed the whole look. Shraddha Kapoor seamlessly accepted this new blended fashion look, demonstrating that old designs can be both current and intriguing.

The kaftan trend

The kaftan dress has a rich history that dates back centuries, originating in ancient Mesopotamia and Persia. Initially worn as a loose, flowing garment, it has evolved over time to become a symbol of elegance and comfort in various cultures around the world. Kareena Kapoor Khan effortlessly donned a kaftan dress, showcasing its free-flowing silhouette adorned with captivating hues. The actress' minimalist approach allows her exquisite outfit to shine, omitting accessories. Adding a touch of harmony, she paired her ensemble with black sandals that complemented the kaftan's darker tones, creating a truly mesmerizing look. The dress is from Pucci and is worth a whopping amount of $1995 which is Rs 1, 65,035.

